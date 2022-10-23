JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit.
About Huschka House
Huschka House provides homeless young adults in Northeast Tennessee with a safe living environment, affordable housing and supportive services to ensure lifelong stability and success. The goal is to assist them to develop the necessary skills to live independently.
“During my time on the foster care review board, I realized that after the youth ‘aged out’ of the foster care system, many of them had nowhere to go. Huschka House was created to serve youths ages 18 through 21 and help them gain the knowledge and skills necessary to be self-sufficient,” said Donna Cherry, executive director of Huschka House.
Cherry said proceeds from the Big Give will be used to help renovate one of the two houses the nonprofit currently operates.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of financial support from the giving circle. The funds we receive will help us to give our residents the love and support they deserve,” added Huschka House board member Aimee Govett.
The announcement about the organization members selected was made during a live event at the Watauga Brewing Company.
Big Gives changes coming
For subsequent Big Gives, the giving circle methodology will change.
Beginning in February 2023, the giving circle will convert to a simplified online only format. Every three months, a nonprofit will be randomly selected from the nominations made by members. Information about the organization will be shared via email and social media.
Women will be invited to donate an amount of their choice directly to the nonprofit and send the receipt to the giving circle. The giving circle will track the collective donation and apply for a 50% match from its foundation partner. By pooling donations and securing this match that’s only available to nonprofits funded by giving circles, donors are able to make a bigger impact in the Tri-Cities region.
Becca Davis, giving circle founder, explained the need for the change in format.
“We chose to return to our roots and follow our motto of ‘fast, simple, impactful’ and revamp our process, ensuring our giving circle could still contribute to our local community even though attendance at in-person events has dwindled,” Davis said.
She also noted that membership commitment and donation pledges are no longer required. Any woman interested in participating can sign up for the giving circle email list and donate any amount, if they’d like to support the cause selected for the quarter.
All women are invited to join the philanthropic group to make a positive impact on the community. To learn more or join, visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com. The giving circle and its foundation partner have collectively donated approximately $180,000 to local nonprofits since its creation in 2019.