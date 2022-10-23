14th Big Give 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care

Members of 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit during a live event at the Watauga Brewing Company. Huschka House provides homeless young adults in Northeast Tennessee with a safe living environment, affordable housing and supportive services to ensure lifelong stability and success.

 Contributed/Michele Yaroma

About Huschka House

