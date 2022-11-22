KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again.
Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
“We haven’t stopped,” Michael Gillis, executive director for Hunger First, said. “We haven’t stopped.”
The Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority bought the nonprofit’s old building on Myrtle Street. KHRA has demolished the old building and plans to build affordable housing on the property.
Gillis finally found a new home on Lynn Garden Drive for Hunger First — not far from the Virginia border.
Gillis said they never gave up.
“Overall, since March, I have been shown that there is a need for us here,” he said.
Hunger First is a no-questions- asked, free food pantry and clothing store founded in 1996 by Cindy Risk, who died in 2014 as the result of a car crash. Gillis, her son, took over the organization.
But the organization has hit some rocky patches over the past few years.
Neighbors at the former location off Myrtle Street made repeated complaints to police about conditions in and around the facility. That led to Gillis being arrested in August 2020 for resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct. He was convicted on those charges in April.
But Gillis said the move has been met well by the community.
“The support we’ve had has been overwhelming,” he said. “Especially the last few days.”
He said right now Hunger First plans to have a clothing closet and free grocery store for the homeless. In the future, he said, there are still plans for expansion of services, especially a shelter.
“We’re still looking for a place for the homeless,” he said. He said they also hope to have transitional housing in the future.
But all money Hunger First receives is through community donations; it does not get funded by any grants, Gillis said.
Soon, Hunger First will do a Thanksgiving meal, sending food to those who are signed up for the program. Gillis said Hunger First also plans on having a Christmas program.
Bob Buchanan, pastor for Hunger First, said word is getting out to the community that the nonprofit has a new building.
“We’re out feeding at least twice a week, and we’re trying to let everyone know that we’re opened back up,” he said.
