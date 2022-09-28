featured Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 28, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunger First has found a new building for its clothing closet and food pantry on Lynn Garden Drive. The new location could be open by November. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden.Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.“For right now, this is the location where we’ll be helping people,” he said. The new location is on Lynn Garden Drive between Higher Ground Baptist Church and East Carters Valley Road.Hunger First had to relocate after Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority bought the building where the nonprofit had been housed for years. KHRA plans to develop affordable housing in the area.Hunger First is a no-questions-asked, free food pantry and clothing store founded in 1996 by Cindy Risk. Risk died in 2014 as the result of a car crash. Gillis, her son, took over the organization.However, the nonprofit has been involved in controversy. The Kingsport Police Department received numerous complaints from neighbors at Hunger First's previous location on Myrtle Street.Additionally, Gillis was charged with resisting arrest, to which he pleaded guilty in April. Gillis brought a $1 million lawsuit against the city over the incident, claiming his rights were violated.Gillis said that the KPD has already made itself known at the nonprofit's new location.“They drive by every single day,” he said.The new site is just a mile from the Virginia state line — not close to the center of the city like the prior location of Cindy’s Corner. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Nevertheless, Gillis said, Hunger First will still make it work.“We have neighbors in Scott County that need us,” he said. “Church Hill.”He acknowledged that it would be a long trek for the homeless of Kingsport to make it to the new building, which will have a clothes closet and food pantry.“It’s a pretty good walk from Kingsport to where we’re at,” he said. Gillis said that the new location would not serve as a shelter.The organization is currently painting the building and getting it ready, and Gillis hopes it will be officially open by November.He said Hunger First has experienced a “rough patch” financially because many have thought the organization closed.“We haven’t been closed,” he said. “We haven’t.”Gillis said he does not plan on leaving and he intends to continue the mission and legacy left by his mother.“My footprint is here to stay,” he said.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Gillis Hunger Building Industry Commerce Law Furniture Building Pantry Non-profit Cindy Risk Homeless Criminal Law First Neighbor Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR