Hunger First new building

Hunger First has found a new building for its clothing closet and food pantry on Lynn Garden Drive. The new location could be open by November.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden.

Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.

