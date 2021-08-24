KINGSPORT — Michael Gillis, the director of Hunger First, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city of Kingsport and three police officers in connection to his disorderly conduct arrest in August 2020.
Gillis filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, naming as defendants the city and Kingsport Police Department officers Joseph Malone, Nickolaus Rambo and Travis Bates.
The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages and claims Gillis’ 4th Amendment rights were violated through an unlawful seizure, the use of excessive force and with inadequate training.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Gillis claims he gave two men permission to rest on the stoop of Hunger First (829 Myrtle St.), and then left to serve lunches to homeless people elsewhere in town, the lawsuit states.
When Gillis returned, he said he found police ordering the two men to leave because they were supposedly causing a fire hazard.
Gillis parked his vehicle by a yellow-painted curb behind a police cruiser and began talking to the officers.
ACCORDING TO THE LAWSUIT
In a three-minute video posted to social media, Kingsport police officers are seen talking with Gillis by his vehicle at about 11 a.m. near Hunger First.
The video begins with Gillis standing in front of his vehicle talking with an officer. Gillis’ vehicle was parked at the corner of Center and Oak streets, and the officer can be heard telling Gillis to move his vehicle, that it was blocking the road.
“I’m in an emergency parking zone,” Gillis said, to which the officer replied, “You have five seconds to move along.”
“You going to arrest me? Are you threatening me? Is that what you’re doing?” Gillis said.
“You’re blocking the road,” the officer replied.
“We’re going to figure this out. You’re not going to do this again,” Gillis said.
From there, Gillis gets back in his vehicle. Eventually, two officers approach and ask him multiple times to step out of the car. Gillis refuses and is eventually pulled out of the car and arrested. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order.
Finally, Gillis is also heard in the video saying, “They can stay on my porch. It’s not your property. It’s not the city’s property. This is my porch.”
4TH AMENDMENT VIOLATIONS
Gillis said the officers forced him to the ground, pushed his face into the hot pavement with Bates placing his knee and full body weight on his neck, the lawsuit states. Gillis claimed he pleaded with the officers that he could not breathe.
As a result of this treatment, Gillis required medical treatment at Indian Path Community Hospital, Holston Medical Group and several visits to the chiropractor, the lawsuit states.
Gillis claims he has suffered from emotional and mental harm, that all of his savings have been depleted (due to the medical treatment) and that for a period of time he suffered anxiety and a fear of police when in public.
The suit argues that Gillis did not resist arrest and was attempting to comply with officers at the time of his arrest.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.