KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army is hoping local residents will rise to the occasion to rescue Christmas for children whose names remain on Angel Trees across the Tri-Cities.
The Registry for Good — a partnership between Walmart and the Salvation Army — allows donors to shop for toys from the comfort of home and have the gifts delivered directly to their local Salvation Army service center for distribution to area children.
“You can still do it the old- fashioned way: go to the store, pick an angel, shop and return it, or you can go online, buy a few toys and know that you’re helping maybe not just one child, but more than one child,” said Major Jayne May of the Kingsport Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army collects toys and clothes for children through toy drives and the official Angel Tree program. It was created by the Salvation Army in 1979 by then Majors Charles and Shirley White in Lynchburg, Virginia, to provide toys and clothing for children at Christmas. Prison Fellowship later copyrighted the term but allows the Salvation Army to continue to operate it each year.
“We try to make sure every child has three toys and some kind of clothing (an outfit, a coat, shoes),” Jayne May said.
In Kingsport, Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at all three Walmart locations, Burke’s Outlet, Texas Roadhouse and Kroger. The senior angels are on the trees at the Walmart locations on Stone and Fort Henry drives.
“We have a little over 500 (child) angels and 70 senior angels on our trees this year,” Jayne May said.
Across the region, approximately 85% of Angel Tree children have been adopted and about 62% of those gifts have already been returned.
“We are extremely encouraged by the number of angels that have been adopted,” said Major Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army. “We have seen an incredible show of support from our community as we try to make sure every child has a joyful Christmas.”
The focus now is finishing strong.
Registry for Good
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging in the area, Registry for Good offers a way for people to shop for local children from the safety of home. The gifts are then delivered directly to the Salvation Army service center whose registry the donor used.
To donate using Registry for Good, go to Walmart.com and click on the registry link. One of the options will be the Registry for Good; click there and you’ll be able to enter your zip code to find a registry in your area.
The Angel Trees of Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City all have registries online.
“I’ve tried to make sure there are things on there that are affordable for everyone who wants to participate,” Jayne May said of the Kingsport Angel Tree registry.
“There’s a $5 pack of Hot Wheels cars on there. There are also some hover boards, some scooters and other more expensive items. You can go there and buy 20 Barbies or one Barbie,” she explained.
“If you feel like, ‘I can’t really adopt a whole angel,’ then maybe you can go on the Registry for Good and buy something for 10 bucks, and know you’ve helped a child.”
Once Christmas is over, the registry will still be a viable way to support the Salvation Army.
“The Registry for Good is a really neat thing because, after Christmas, we’re going to be able to switch that over to our shelter registry for good,” Jayne May explained. “We’re going to be able to add items we need on a regular basis: toiletries, cleaning supplies, blankets, towels, socks, even can openers for the homeless population we serve.”
The transition will begin in late December and new items will be added throughout the year.
Forgotten Angels
Gifts purchased through Registry for Good will go to supplement or completely supply Christmas for a child in our area, including the sometimes “forgotten angels.”
“Forgotten angels are those someone took off the tree — usually with every bit of intention to shop for and return the gifts — but then something happens,” Jayne May said. A child might walk by and pull the tag from the tree. A well-meaning adult might take it, misplace it, get busy and forget about it.
The Salvation Army uses the registry and its toy drive donations to make sure every child has something to open at Christmastime.
“It won’t be long before parents will be coming to pick up those gifts that people have purchased for the Angel Tree,” Joseph May said.
The Kingsport unit is asking all Angel Tree gifts be returned no later than Dec. 19. Return instructions are included on the tags, but gifts can also be dropped off at the service center at 505 Dale St. in Kingsport.
The Johnson City Salvation Army still has more than 300 angels outstanding. In Johnson City, you can find Angel Trees at The Mall at Johnson City and Walmart locations on Browns Mill Road, Market Street and in Elizabethton.