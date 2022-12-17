The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys and girls awaiting eyes peering through car windows.
It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary.
"This is our favorite event every year," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. "Just to be able to watch the kids' smile. We're just thankful to be able to do this today and the children of Sullivan County."
The event was held Saturday at Sullivan Central Middle School. The auxiliary and sheriff's office has hosted the event almost 25 years, first starting it at Food Country in Blountville. It has grown from around 100 children the first year to more than 5,000 now.
Cassidy said there has been an influx of more people since the pandemic and the rise of inflation.
"You can tell the increase," he said.
It then became a drive-through event when the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.
It has since stayed that way.
On Saturday, deputies and other volunteers lined the entrance of the middle school, loading up bicycles into cars and bags of toys.
Cassidy said Toys from Cops raised almost $25,000 this year. Throughout the year, the sheriff's office receives toy donations and monetary donations to help support the event.
"We have some who just don't have kids, we had a couple who don't have kids and they brought presents throughout the year and brought them up to the sheriff's office," Cassidy said.
He said the event also helps let children see law enforcement as people.
"Children can see us in a different light, a positive light and that's the way it should be," Cassidy said.
Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause also made appearances at the event.
