Human remains found at South Holston Lake
CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@timesnews.net
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
Oct 27, 2022

Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The remains are being taken to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for further examination.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said no further details are being released at this time.