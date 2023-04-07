KINGSPORT — State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said Friday that he wished to censure and suspend three state legislators for the rest of the session, but ultimately had to go with expulsion.
“It was all or nothing,” he said. “There was no middle ground.”
Hulsey said the state constitution does not provide a mechanism for suspension because it would leave districts with no representation. So the Tennessee House of Representatives had to take a different route, ousting those who were involved in a protest a week ago in the General Assembly.
He said as chairman of Criminal Justice, the Republican majority in the House asked him to file a resolution asking for the expulsion of Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville.
That vote went through Thursday and the representative was expelled, along with Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, barely escaped expulsion.
Hulsey said Friday that the House majority, which is Republican, decided that the chairmen of Criminal Justice, Civil Justice and a constitutional lawyer would file the petitions. Hulsey, as chairman of Criminal Justice, was called to file, he said.
“I’ve really got a target on my back for that,” he said.
Rep. Andrew Farmer, chairman of Civil Justice, filed the resolution to oust Pearson, while Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, filed the ouster against Johnson.
Hulsey said he felt the expulsion was necessary. The three Democratic legislators led a protest on the House floor last week, at one point speaking to demonstrators using a bullhorn. The protest was in response to asking for gun control measures after a Nashville school shooting that left three staff members and three children dead.
Hulsey said the lawmakers’ actions were irresponsible.
“They commandeered the whole House and took over and that’s never been done in history. …” he said. “What they did was told 96 other districts in the state to keep their mouths shut.”
He said he voted to expel Johnson, as well as the two others, but she survived the ouster.
“I don’t know why Gloria Johnson was spared,” he said.
He said the only reason he could see was because leading up to the historic vote her actions shown on video during the protest did not look as “flagrant” as the other two legislators’.
He said the two representatives ousted were very smart and articulate “young men.” He said any attempts to tie their expulsions to racism are not warranted.
“It’s nonsense,” he said. “There’s absolutely no merit to that.”
Instead, he said, the vote was taken because the three legislators led the House from order to disorder and it stood against what the House should represent.
The Tennessean reported Friday morning that the majority of the Nashville Metro Council has already said they would reinstate Jones. Pearson, who represents Memphis, with a Democratic majority, could also be reinstated by the Shelby County Commission.
Hulsey said he would not be surprised if that happens.