State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said Friday that he wished to censure and suspend the three state legislators for the rest of the session, but ultimately had to go with expulsion.
“It was all or nothing,” he said. “There was no middle ground.”
Hulsey said the state Constitution did not provide a mechanism for suspension because it would leave districts with no representation. So, the Tennessee House of Representatives had to take a different route, ousting those who were involved in a protest a week ago in the Tennessee General Assembly.
He said as chairman of Criminal Justice, the Republican majority in the House asked him to file a resolution asking for the expulsion of state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville.
That vote went through Thursday and the representative was expelled, along with state Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis . State Rep. Gloria Johnson, -D-Knoxville, barely escaped expulsion herself.
Hulsey said Friday that the House majority, which is Republican, decided that the chairmen of Criminal Justice, Civil Justice and a constitutional lawyer would file the petitions. Hulsey, as chairman of Criminal Justice, was called to file, he said.
“I’ve really got a target on my back for that,” he said.
State Rep. Andrew Farmer, chairman of Civil Justice, filed the resolution to oust Pearson and state Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, filed the ouster against Johnson.
He said he felt the expulsion was necessary. The three Democratic legislators led a protest on the Tennessee House of Representatives floor last week, at one point speaking to demonstrators using a bullhorn. The protest was in response to asking for gun control measures after a Nashville school shooting that left three school staff members and three children dead.
Hulsey said the three’s actions were irresponsible.
“They commandeered the whole House and took over and that’s never been done in history…” he said. “What they did was told 96 other districts in the state to keep their mouths shut.”
He said he voted to expel Johnson, as well as the two others. She survived the ouster.
“I don’t know why Gloria Johnson was spared,” he said.
He said the only reason he could see was because leading up to the historic vote her actions shown on video during the protest did not look as “flagrant” as the other two legislators.
He said the two representatives ousted were very smart and articulate “young men.” He said any attempts to tie the expulsion to racism is not warranted.
“It’s nonsense,” he said. “There’s absolutely no merit to that.”
Instead, the vote was taken because the three legislators led the House from order to disorder and it stood against what the House should represent.
The Tennessean reported Friday morning that the majority of the Nashville Metro Council has already said they would reinstate Jones. Pearson, who represents Memphis, a majority Democratically controlled city, could also be reinstated by the Shelby County Commission.
Hulsey said he would not be surprised if that happens.
“I’m sure they probably will,” he said.