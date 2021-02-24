NASHVILLE — Amended legislation prohibiting state and local authorities from forcing or coercing a person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination advanced out of the Tennessee House Health Subcommittee by a voice vote on Wednesday.
The bill, which now moves on to the full House Health Committee, is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport.
“This virus, which has a death rate of 0.4 percent ... does government have a constitutional authority to limit the movement and quarantine sick people?” Hulsey asked during his testimony. “Most constitutionalists say, ‘Yes, they do.’ Some say, ‘No, they don’t.’ But then the question comes: Does government have the constitutional authority to limit the movement and attempt to quarantine well people? And the answer is absolutely not. That’s tyranny. And it scares people.”
Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro, is a physician who thinks he may have been one of the first lawmakers to get the COVID vaccine.
“(Getting the vaccine) should be a decision between you, your family, your doctor. It’s not a decision that government needs to make,” Terry told subcommittee members.
“I haven’t heard anybody anywhere around say they are going to force people to get a vaccine,” said Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville.
“The concern I have is it creates an anti-vaccine attitude,” Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar, R-Springfield, who is a surgeon, said of Hulsey’s bill.
The amendment was written by the Tennessee Hospital Association, which wanted government-owned hospitals to have the authority to mandate vaccines for employees who care for patients.
“If you put the amendment on the bill, you make a hypocrite out of me,” said Hulsey, who opposed the amendment.
The bill’s fiscal impact was deemed “not significant” by the legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee, which pointed out states decide which vaccines should be required based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The committee also pointed out that in 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling uphold- ing the rights of states to compel vaccinations.
The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma.
For more, go to www.capitol.tn.gov. The bill’s number is HB 0013.