Check out these tips from TDOT and the Red Cross for how to stay safe in winter weather.
• Slow down when driving: Icy, snowy and slick conditions will likely make it more difficult to completely stop your vehicle at a rapid pace. On the same note, do not use cruise control. When driving in winter conditions, you need to have complete control of your speed.
• Avoid exaggerated movement: Take turns at duller angles, as sloppy road conditions increase the risk of losing control of your vehicle.
• Leave room to stop: Braking in winter weather will likely not feel the same as in ideal driving conditions. If you have anti-lock brakes, press the brake pedal if you feel your vehicle begin to slide. If you do not have anti-lock brakes, pump the brakes. Either way, make sure you have enough space to come to a complete stop.
Space out: When possible, leave extra space between yourself and others in case anyone loses control of their vehicle or makes a mistake.
Stay cautious of plows: Snowplows are often larger vehicles, and the plows in front of the vehicle can take up a little space across lanes. Do not get too close to them, as the deicing materials can damage your car’s paint.
Stay off the roads if at all possible.
Prepare: Have your vehicle winterized. Have a mechanic check your battery, antifreeze, wipers, windshield wiper fluid, ignition system, thermostat, lights, exhaust system, heater, brakes, defroster and oil.
Keep potential necessary equipment on hand, such as a windshield scraper. Also, consider purchasing tire chains or a traction mat. Consider keeping a waterproof container full of matches, a first aid kit and warm clothing in your vehicle in case of emergency. In addition, consider keeping a red cloth on hand to attach to a car antenna that will allow emergency services to realize your vehicle was stranded.
Keep your gas tank as full as possible at all times.
When going outside, layer up, as wind chill can cause hypothermia and frostbite.
Stay cautious when shoveling snow in teen-temperatures. Be sure not to overexert yourself by taking frequent breaks as needed.
Stay hydrated, especially with warm drinks. Limit consumption of alcohol and caffeine.
Consider purchasing generators and space heaters. If you or a loved one has medical equipment that is powered electronically, have a plan in place to keep that gear functioning.
Do not heat your house with ovens and stoves. Also, always keep your fireplace covered.
Protect your pipes by opening cabinets and keeping water on a slow drip.
Think about your pets. If it is cold outside for you, then it is also cold for them. Extended periods of time in freezing temperatures can lead to serious and even fatal injuries in pets.
Check in on groups that are more dependent on the assistance of someone else, such as the disabled, elderly or homebound.
Have an emergency plan in place with friends and family.
Stay up to date on potential winter weather. TDOT recommends calling 511 to find out about driving conditions, or visiting www.tn511.com.