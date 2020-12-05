A couple of weeks ago, as an aside in a comment on social media, I mentioned having worked at Thom McAn. And that's how I learned my D-B Class of '81 classmate Pam Hopkins also had worked for "TM."
We exchanged not-great memories of our experiences. Enough time has passed (40 years, give or take) to laugh about even the unpleasant ones, which ... well, probably exceed the good ones. Neither of us feels we gained much since-useful skills. It was, looking back, more of a series of what-not-to-do lessons and watch-your-back moments.
Yes, even a shoe store in the Kingsport Mall in the early 1980s could be cutthroat. OK, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. It remains my only stint in retail. And it didn't last long. I think I lasted about six months. And that's a wonder, considering my first interaction with the district manager. That's going to serve as the ending punchline to this story.
I believe I started working at the Thom McAn in the Kingsport Mall (our first enclosed shopping center, where East Stone Commons is today) in early summer 1981. I know I worked there through that fall. I remember the schedule being reworked so I could be off when my paternal Uncle Ray died that October. I think I worked until Christmas or shortly after ... when I was let go. Being let go before or near the holiday gives you a clue as to my success as a shoe sales clerk.
Memories of the mall at that time: Hill's and Montgomery Ward flanked its main corridor. Where that long hallway intersected with the mall's shorter cross-hall, the Picnic Deli occupied the center spot. Bassett's restaurant was near Hill's and across from the Martin Theater (my manager at Thom McAn, a recent transplant from Georgia, joined me for a showing of "An American Werewolf in London," which online sources say debuted on Aug. 21, 1981). I'm pretty sure Orange Bowl was still there, as well as Treasury Drug (where I could use Dad's J.C. Penney charges to buy Dexatrim, Slim Fast, and Russell-Stover chocolates on my breaks). There was a bookstore. And, of course, The Encounter. I can't be sure but I think the caboose/organ shop was still a mall fixture. The mall was, to my memory, mostly if not 100% occupied.
I can remember what I wore for my interview to get the job, solely because the manager later admitted my neat appearance was why he'd hired me: kelly green chinos, white cotton button-down shirt, navy blue blazer, navy blue and kelly green grosgrain belt, and a regimental stripe tie (Argyll and Sutherland Highlander pattern?). And penny loafers with no socks.
I don't remember my hourly wage. Pam says she thinks she started at $2.75 per hour. I do remember we had sales quotas. And more important and problematic, a set percentage of your weekly quota had to be in "up fronts." Other shoe stores of the day had the same practice, but used other terms. At Thom McAn, our "up fronts" were pretty much anything besides shoes: purses, hosiery, mink oil, shoe polish and brushes, shoe strings, shoe clips, taps.
I was told early on, maybe the first day, that the only way to make my up fronts quota would be to follow the example of everyone else who worked there: buy the stuff yourself. I was at a disadvantage being a male who didn't wear socks. Mom ended up with a lot of purses she neither needed or wanted. Pam told me she had the same experience and had even resorted to buying shoes for family members and friends to meet her sales quota. Eventually, I gave up and decided not to spend a portion of each paycheck trying to keep pace.
By the time I was let go, I'd gone a complete quarter not having met my up front quota a single week. I was a little proud of myself. After all, I did have another job: working as a janitor four days a week at a bar/disco on Broad Street (a whole other column right there, folks). To quote my paternal Uncle Paul's favored punctuation, used in most every letter he wrote to my grandparents, to denote humorous points ranging from obvious to sublime, "Ha!"
I had another failing: I wrote numerals too ... "loopy" I think is the word they used.
At Thom McAn in 1981, all sales were written up by hand, on a triplicate-producing pad. The form included a spot to enter your employee number, and you entered the inventory/style number of each item, prices, totals, etc. The top copies were sent to corporate, where they were scanned to produce sales reports, inventory, etc. The numerals needed to be printed in an exact style. There was even an example chart for training. The margin of error was very thin. If you colored outside the lines, so to speak, the computer would kick your slips out. Corporate tracked your success/failure rate. I was warned repeatedly that my success rate was dismal at least every other week or so. I did try on this one, right up to the last day I worked.
I got "written up" one time. Again, folks, remember how retail has changed with technology. Back then credit cards were not swiped electronically. You had to manually take the card, put it in a contraption on the counter, top it with a multi-layered charge slip, with carbons to make multiple copies, and slide a press over the card and back. You entered amounts and other information by hand. You had to check the expiration date on the card. I didn't do that last step one day for one sale. It wasn't intentional. It was an oversight. But I didn't check the expiration date, and a few days later we got notice the card was not only expired, but on a closed, delinquent account. On the other hand, that lady was probably my best ever up front merchandise customer.
What finally ended my career with Thom McAn? As best I recall, it was blamed mainly on the failure (refusal, in my eye) to meet the up front sales quota for a whole quarter. Maybe the numerals were mentioned as a mitigating factor. I was, apparently, unredeemable in the eyes of corporate. The manager, a youngish and kindhearted man, seemed more upset than me.
I'd been on thin ice with upper management almost out of the gate. I will always think it played a significant part in the decision to send me packing.
The first time the district manager came to spend a day at the store with me on the sales floor, he noticed my well-worn penny loafers and suggested I go immediately to the stockroom and pull a new pair that could be deducted from my next paycheck.
Without a thought, truly clueless, I responded, "Oh, I only wear Bass Weejuns."
I didn't understand his stunned expression and silence as he abruptly walked away, past the register and into the stockroom/office area. He'd said something under his breath to my manager, who was holding his hand over his eyes like his head hurt. The manager later came out and, with a bit of desperation in his slight wavering voice, asked if I'd really just told the district manager I wouldn't wear "our" shoes.
I tried to explain (pointing to my feet and offering to take off my shoes) that I have very wide feet and a 9 1/2 EEE (EEEE was even better). And that's why Bass was my go-to shoe. Our store only stocked D width shoes. He said he understood, but to not attempt to say any more to the DM. I did not. In fact, I never saw him again. I suspect he was at corporate, dog-earing the corners of all my sales slips before they were fed into the scanner.