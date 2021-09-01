KINGSPORT — Hurricane Ida left a destructive path across Louisiana, Mississippi and other parts of the southern United States this week.
In the wake of the storm, millions of people are without power and in need of food, fresh water and clothes, while others are facing potential floodwaters in the days to come.
If you want to help those affected by the hurricane, here are some options:
TO DONATE BLOOD
Marsh Regional Blood Center: Call (423) 408-7500 or visit www.marshblood.com.
Ashlea Ramey, senior communications manager for Ballad Health, said Marsh prioritizes keeping all blood donations local to help our friends, families and neighbors, but that any extra inventory will be available to blood centers affected by Hurricane Ida.
TO MAKE A DONATION
American Red Cross: Call (423) 863-0194 or visit www.redcross.org. Dawn Day, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, said the organization needs monetary donations at this time, rather than clothes or other supplies.
Salvation Army: Visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give. The Salvation Army has disaster units and workers from Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi currently doing front line work. The Kentucky and Tennessee units are on standby for potential response regionally due to the remnants of the storms. For more information, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.
TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE
Appalachian Power: In Tennessee call (800) 967-4237), in Virginia call (800) 956-4237, or visit www.appalachianpower.com/outages. George Porter, spokesman for Appalachian Power, said the best way to report an outage is through the website.
Old Dominion Power/Kentucky Utilities: Call (800) 981-0600 (fast path 1-1)
Powell Valley Electric Cooperative
• Jonesville: Call (276) 346-6003
• New Tazewell: Call (423) 626-5204
• Sneedville: (423) 733-2207