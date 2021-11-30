KINGSPORT — Kingsport plans to use its first round of federal rescue funds on projects and purchases put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill aimed at helping the country recover from the effects of the pandemic. The bill provided a number of tax provisions, changes to health care, grants to small businesses and $350 billion to state and local governments to help with budget shortfalls.
Kingsport is set to receive $10.2 million in ARPA funds, coming in two “tranches” of $5.1 million each. The first tranche came in May and the second one is coming one year later in May 2022.
During a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, city and elected leaders reviewed the financial state of the city and discussed how the ARPA funds would be used.
PAST BUDGET REVIEW
In light of the pandemic and the shutdown of the U.S. economy, Kingsport — like every other municipality across the country — was facing a financial challenge last year. The city braced for a $5.4 million shortfall in revenue last year, including a $1.45 million drop in sales tax collections. However, through a series of tough cuts, some belt-tightening measures and tapping the city’s rainy day fund, Kingsport was able to balance the budget without a tax increase.
“We did the necessary things to prepare for what we believed to be the worst case scenario. We cut over $5 million from the budget, pulled in a lot of cash projects and reduced our operating budget. We were anticipating a significant loss in revenue,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. “You fast forward ... and it’s the complete and total opposite of where I thought we were going to be.”
According to information provided to the BMA, most revenues exceeded projections, with the city finishing the fiscal year with a $2.3 million surplus.
AVAILABLE FUNDING OPTIONS
In addition to the $5.1 million in ARPA funding Kingsport has this year, the city also has a $600,000 governor’s grant and $1.5 million in end-of-year funding (from the $2.3 million surplus). Total available funding comes to $7.2 million.
The ARPA funds will go toward projects and purchases put on hold due to the pandemic. Items such as funding to complete the fire training facility ($150,000), repaving work in Lynn Garden ($500,000), paramedic pay ($1 million), improvements to Allandale and the Senior Center ($510,000), equipment for police and fire and stormwater improvements to Main Street.
The $1.5 million in end-of-year funding is earmarked for such projects as the 2022 downtown concert series, fire paramedic training, Greenbelt repaving and landscaping, park improvements, an academic village study and online registration software for the leisure services department.
“The plan is in the February time frame to have serious conversations about what is it we want to do with (the second tranche of ARPA funds), to put it towards one large project or split it over two or three projects,” McCartt said. “Over the next three months we’ll have talks at the staff level and then we’ll provide the board with some recommendations and see where they want to go from there.”