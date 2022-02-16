DUFFIELD — This is a test … of your internet speed.
The LENOWISCO Planning District is asking broadband internet customers across Wise County to take a free online internet speed test as the organization and Scott County Telephone Cooperative gather data for a federal grant application.
LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said Tuesday that the test — available online at lenowisco.org/broadband — is part of the application for a USDA ReConnect Program Grant.
Internet service customers who take the survey will be asked their address, current service provider and the speed for which they are paying. The survey then provides a cue to test the download and upload speed of the connection.
Miller said the ReConnect grant, with its upcoming round of applications due Feb. 22, is the latest move in a series of state and federal legislative and funding moves in recent years to improve community access to high-speed broadband service.
The test complements a recent feasibility study for Wise County by Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group and engineering firm Thompson & Litton that identified 36% of the county being unserved by broadband, Miller added.
“This goes hand-in-hand with the Blue Ridge study and SCT’s previous last-mile projects in Lee County to extend broadband to unserved areas,” said Miller.
The Blue Ridge report proposed 10 connection projects for broadband fiber optic lines into unserved communities. Four of the proposed projects would be around the Coeburn-St. Paul area, two more north and east of the town of Wise, one project north of Pound, two along the High Knob-Stone Mountain area south of Norton and Tacoma and one in the Kent Junction-Dunbar community area between Norton and Appalachia.
The combined projects, according to the report, would involve about 52 miles of fiber line and 773 household connections for an estimated 39 connections per mile. The total estimated cost for the projects would be about $6.3 million, or $8,146 per connection.