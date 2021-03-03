KINGSPORT — If you’ve recently purchased a child passenger seat for your vehicle, chances are you’ve installed it wrong.
Don’t feel too bad about it, though. Most people do, local officials say. If you are in doubt, you should consider visiting Fire Station 1, 130 Island Street, in downtown Kingsport on Friday morning to learn how to install the seat correctly.
Barry Brickey, public education and information officer for the KFD, said he’s installed more than 4,000 child passenger seats over the years and in that time he has seen less than 80 that were done correctly when they arrived.
“Most of the time it’s the tightness of the actual seat inside the vehicle. People don’t get it tight enough,” Brickey said. “After that would be the harness. Either the chest buckle is too low or the actual belts are too loose.
“If you were in an accident and or maybe a rollover, the child could be partially or completely ejected out of the seat.”
CHILD SEAT CHECKPOINT
Beginning this Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Kingsport Fire Department will begin its monthly child passenger seat checkpoint event where technicians from multiple agencies will be available to check seats and instruct you on their proper use and installation. You are asked to wear a mask.
Brickey said the plan is to hold similar events on the first Friday of each month at Fire Station 1.
“We’ve been doing child passenger seats for a while now but we started a monthly checkpoint last year. With COVID hitting, we postponed and had to cancel,” Brickey said. “Finally, the numbers are down and we’re getting ready to go back to the normal checkpoints.”
The KFD would like to offer the monthly checkpoints all year long. In the case of inclement weather, the department would bring the vehicle into a bay in the back of Fire Station 1 and still check the seat. Brickey said in case you can’t make the checkpoint on Friday, you can always call him (at (423) 224-2820 and make an appointment anytime throughout the year.
“I did eight last week and I’ve been getting requests during COVID,” Brickey said. “It was a little slower last year, maybe in the hundreds. Normally I do over 300 a year.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of child passenger seats are not installed correctly. Vehicle crashes are also a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, so making sure child passenger seats are properly installed is imperative.
The NHTSA recommends keeping your child in a car seat for as long as possible and in the back seat at least through age 12.
Typically, half of the people who reach out to him about child passenger seats are first- time parents who have never put a seat in or attempted it and were confused by the directions. In recent years, more and more grandparents are coming out, either they’re not familiar with the new seats or uncertain about the latest latch systems in vehicles.
Regardless of the reason, Brickey and other certified technicians will be on hand to help you out.
“I won’t do it for you, but I’ll show you how to install it and make sure you know how to do it when you leave,” Brickey said. “That way if you change vehicles, you’ll know what to do to put it back in.”