Sullivan County Commission Pro-Tempore John Gardner of Kingsport presides over the Thursday, April 13, commission work session as Commissioner Joe Carr of Kingsport, right, looks on. The non-voting session focused on a proposed 4% county hotel motel tax, its legalities and its possible effects. Gardner chaired the work session in place of Mayor Richard Venable, who said he thought he might be coming down with laryngitis.

BLOUNTVILLE — Expect to hear a whole lot of discussion and disagreements about the legalities of a proposed Sullivan County hotel-motel tax over the coming weeks and maybe months.

The proposed 4% tax was the hot potato at the county commission’s work session Thursday, with commissioners getting conflicting information about what was legal; what was not; and whether it would hurt local businesses, residents and county tax coffers overall.

Aaron Earhart of Bluff City, whose family has long operated the Earhart campground near Bristol Motor Speedway, told Sullivan County commissioners at a Thursday, April 13, work session that he fears a proposed 4% county hotel motel tax would hurt businesses and drive customers to neighboring Virginia.
Alicia Phelps of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association addresses the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night, April 13, on a proposed county hotel motel tax of 4%. Phelps said she would like to bring stakeholders together to discuss the proposal and its ramifications.
Frank Lett, executive director of Visit Kingsport,addresses the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night, April 13, on a proposed county hotel motel tax of 4%. He said by law the county could levy a tax of no more than 1%, although County Attorney Dan Street said that was not his interpretation of Tennessee law changed in 2021. 
