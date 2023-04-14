BLOUNTVILLE — Expect to hear a whole lot of discussion and disagreements about the legalities of a proposed Sullivan County hotel-motel tax over the coming weeks and maybe months.
The proposed 4% tax was the hot potato at the county commission’s work session Thursday, with commissioners getting conflicting information about what was legal; what was not; and whether it would hurt local businesses, residents and county tax coffers overall.
Of 95 Tennessee counties, 88 have such a tax, which sponsoring Commissioner Zane Vanover said doesn’t apply for rentals of more than 30 days.
The measure was co-sponsored by Commissioners Mark Ireson, Travis Ward, Joyce Crosswhite, Jessica Means, and Sam Jones. Vanover placed the resolution on first reading for next Thursday’s voting meeting, meaning it would not come to a floor vote any earlier than the May meeting.
The move also means passage would require only 13 of 24 votes instead of a two-thirds majority required to approve a vote on the first of two readings.
VANOVER’S idea HAS OPPONENTS
In a nutshell, Vanover said at the non-voting work session he is sponsoring the resolution to help the county find a way to support tourism — which by a Tennessee law amended in 2021 is the only way such revenues can be spent.
Ireson said Asheville spends $10 million a year promoting tourism and that the revenues could go toward repairing and restoring historic Blountville buildings and help fill local campgrounds, fishing spots and other tourist venues.
However, Commissioner Herschel Glover of Bluff City and public commenter Aaron Earhart, who oversees the campground owned by his family near Bristol Motor Speedway, argued against the tax as possibly driving short-stay business to Virginia and Bristol Motor Speedway race dates to Nashville.
“We’ve charged the same price for camping for 20 years,” Earhart said, adding that his family business absorbed the 5% Bristol, Tennessee, hotel-motel tax but won’t be able to absorb a 4% county levy on top of that, but would instead pass it along to campers.
“I can’t keep doing that,” Earhart said. “I don’t have the answer, but I don’t think this is it.”
TOURISM GROUP weighs in
Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Johnson City-based Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association that serves an eight-county region, said her group wants to facilitate discussion among stakeholders on the matter.
She said that tourists spent about $303 million in Sullivan County, which works out to about $27,000 a day, and that without tourism each resident of the county would have to pay about $370 more a year in local taxes to keep the current level of services.
Questioned by Ireson, she said Visit Kingsport and Explore Bristol fund her group as does Sullivan County, the latter at a smaller $7,500 a year. All told, she said the group spent a little less than $100,000 marketing the region’s tourism offerings.
She said some of the biggest local tourism draws — BMS, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum (in Bristol, Virginia) and Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport — are in or adjacent to Sullivan County.
Commissioner David Akard said that in Knoxville the city has a 3% hotel-motel tax and the county a 5% one, while in Chattanooga, the tax is 4% each city and county. Lexington, Kentucky, has a much higher overall tax on hotel and motel guests, he said.
VISIT KINGSPORT NOT SOLD ON LEGALITIY OF 4%
In addition, Visit Kingsport Executive Director Frank Lett addressed the commission on the resolution, saying the most the county could do is pass a 1% tax since Kingsport already has a 7% rate, while Bristol, Tennessee’s is 5% and Johnson City’s 7%. All three have annexed into the county.
A 4% county tax coupled with 7% in Kingsport would “bust the 8% cap” in Tennessee law, he said based on conversations with lobbyists and lawyers for the Hospitality Tennessee tourism group earlier Thursday.
However, County Attorney Dan Street and Commissioner Sam Jones said the law, amended in 2021, doesn’t seem to have that past language in it anymore. However, Street said it also is unclear if the county could levy a 4% hotel-motel tax outside the city limits, a 1% or none inside.
Commissioner Joe Carr suggested an outside-city only levy.
“It appears Sullivan can adopt a 4% (tax) regardless of what the cities have,” Street said, adding that the effect on the city’s rates is not in the law. He said a County Technical Assistance Service or CTAS official has given the county the same opinion.
“We could be a partner (in funding tourism marketing) if we had some money designated for that,” Jones said.
Lett maintained the maximum cap on hotel motel taxes in any locality is 8% combined. “Dan probably needs to do some digging to find the answers,” Lett said.
MORE OPINIONS
Akard argued that few people ask about taxes when they book a hotel or motel room, but Lett said large bookings at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center do.
Means asked Lett: “Would the city be willing to lower their tax?” Lett said if so, the city would lose its grandfathering that allows it to spend the tax revenue on things other than tourism and that the maximum would be 4% city and 4% county.
In questioning the speakers, Commissioner Dwight King asked Earhart how much his business has declined in the past decade or more. Earhart responded that 2006 was the peak year and that it has fallen 80% for the spring race and 60% for the fall race.
He said part of that is more campgrounds and removal of seats from BMS so it is easier to sell out. He said when BMS capped attendance at 35,000 during the COVID 19 pandemic, his business was up.
Earhart said he saw “nothing” when Bristol implemented its 5% tax, but Jones and Street said by law the county would have to spend the money on tourism development, not a requirement of any such tax, such as Kingsport’s, not grandfathered.
“I don’t want us to lose a race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Glover said. “It’s already on the decline.”
Still, Vanover was hopeful for the future of racing and his tax proposal.
“Aaron, don’t leave here thinking we’re trying to hurt anybody,” Vanover said.
Akard also was hopeful a resolution will be reached.
“It’s not alive. It’s not dead. It’s a great conversation going foward,” Akard said of the proposal under debate and discussion.