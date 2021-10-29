WISE — Three months after finding they would have to move from their Norton site, Family Crisis Support Services officials are welcoming the first of five donated modular homes on the agency’s planned location.
FCSS’s Executive Director Marybeth Adkins and Program Development Administrator Erin Wyatt watched on Thursday as a second pair of module halves arrived at the agency’s future shelter site near Wise.
In August, FCSS found that their combination shelter and administrative offices were beyond economic repair after years of water and vibration damage in a site between the Guest River and a nearby rail line.
City zoning regulations prevented moving FCSS’s offices and some shelter space to a nearby former mobile home sales lot and building, Adkins said, but the Wise County Board of Supervisors offered to help find a new shelter site.
“It’ll be home,” Adkins said as she looked over the field containing three module halves delivered on Wednesday night and awaiting assembly. Delivery of the remaining halves should be done by Monday.
“Wise County has been so welcoming and helpful,” said Wyatt.
The modular homes came free from the University of Richmond. Adkins said the school had bought the five homes as student housing in case they had to be quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The university never needed the homes, so they’ve sat unused until they were donated with help from the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association,” Adkins said.
Adkins also credited local businessman Wendell Barnette and Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield with helping FCSS select a plot of land that would give the new shelter good access as well as open space for shelter residents and their children.
“(Barnette) took the time to seek out opportunities for us to locate a new site,” said Adkins, “and he and Wise County have been wonderful to us. When we found we’d have to move, Mike Hatfield was the first to come see how he could help.”
Each of the homes will have ten bedrooms, four bathrooms and plenty of kitchen space, Adkins said. The Norton shelter has four bathrooms and can house 34 people, she said, meaning at least a 16-person increase in capacity and five times the bathroom space.
Wyatt said the new site will be within walking distance of retail stores for residents needing supplies while at the shelter.
“That was part of Wendell’s thinking when he found this site for us,” Adkins added.
Wyatt said the Norton shelter is at capacity now, with another 17 local hotel rooms being used to house more than 60 people total.
Adkins said that, while demand may still be higher than the total number of new rooms, it will help cut back on the cost of hotel housing.
“We’ve seen a 58% increase in demand for shelter services since last year,” Adkins said.
FCSS will lease and purchase the site with a $1 million grant that will also go toward bringing water and sewer service to the site. Adkins said FCSS is working with the city of Norton and the Wise County Public Service Authority to bring water and sewer service to the site, with the goal of opening in the spring of 2022
Water and sewer service installation will cost an estimated $850,000, she added, and the agency needs a new administrative office on site.
FCSS’s youth center and goods warehouse will remain in Norton for now.
“Those facilities are still centrally located for people in our service area,” Adkins said.
Andy Scott, Barnette’s son-in-law, is overseeing site preparations for the move.
“We’re just glad we can help with this,” said Scott. “Not only is there plenty of open space for the residents, but the view is beautiful up here.”