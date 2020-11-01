KINGSPORT — The Board of Directors of Holston Glass Co., Inc., an employee-owned company founded in 1945, located at 136 Regional Park Drive in Kingsport, has announced the promotion of Bruce Ratliff to president. He replaces Randy Bishop, hired in 1974, who will remain active as chief executive officer with Eric Jones replacing Ratliff as senior vice president.
Ratliff, employed by HGC since 1988, has served as an installer, sales and service technician, estimator, project manager, vice president of Sales and most recently senior vice president and was the major contributor in the development of the Holston Glass Retro Window Division. He will now steer the overall direction of the company. A graduate of Sullivan North, he and his wife Kristi are the parents of two sons, Zachary and Isaac. They live in Kingsport and are members of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church.
Jones replaces Ratliff as senior vice president. A graduate of ETSU, he has been employed by HGC since 1995 as an estimator, project manager and most recently vice president of Sales. His successful execution of major construction projects located primarily in Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia has positioned him to assume this leadership role. He and his wife Nicole live in Kingsport with their three children, Landon (wife Candice), Lyndsey, Alyssa and one granddaughter, McKinley. They attend Christ Fellowship Church.