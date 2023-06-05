Local News Graphic

ROGERSVILLE— The Holston Army Ammunition Plant wants to warn residents they will be performing a demonstration shot on June 6 between 11 a.m. and noon.

This test will be done weather permitting. Residents are encouraged to disregard loud noises.

