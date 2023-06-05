Holston Army Ammunition Plant to do demonstration shot TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE— The Holston Army Ammunition Plant wants to warn residents they will be performing a demonstration shot on June 6 between 11 a.m. and noon.This test will be done weather permitting. Residents are encouraged to disregard loud noises. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Armed Forces School Systems Meteorology Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Holston Army Ammunition Plant to do demonstration shot 'Barter Day' honors Barter’s 90th birthday on Saturday New Mount Carmel restaurant offers a unique menu First responders hold first annual Public Safety Day at Kingsport Farmers Market HillClimb brings spectators to Flag Rock area for motorsports Kingsport Farmers Market hosts season's first Saturday with the Chef ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.