KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is celebrating 80 years of supporting the U.S. Army with weapons and explosives.
On Monday, the HSAAP held an outdoor ceremony and buried a time capsule filled with items that represent Holston’s mission it has been fulfilling since 1942.
The capsule contains letters to the future leaders of the plant from the current ones, as well as historical reports, engineering design tools, a wooden water line, information about the COVID-19 pandemic and other items.
“The time capsule will be opened in 2042 in celebration of the 100th anniversary, and the intent of this time capsule is to capture some of the past and present to share with the future men and women who will make up Team Holston,” said Jeff Worley, HSAAP deputy commander.
When the plant was built in 1942, it became operational in less than two years, greatly impacting the U.S. military.
“This site and community have served our nation for eight decades and supported every major conflict since World War II,” said Lt. Col. Scott Carpenter, commanding officer, HSAAP. “In 1942, we had one product here at Holston, and now we have the ability to produce more than 80. When we started out, Holston had 10 production lines, but through the years, working more efficiently, we’re down to two production lines but remain fully capable to produce those 80 products.”
According to a press release, the plant operated with a largely female workforce when it became functional. As a result, it helped the U.S. gain a tactical advantage over German forces during World War II.
“In the Army, we consider our greatest asset and No. 1 priority to be our people. Accordingly, we would like to pay special tribute to the many individuals and generations of families who have honorably served at Holston over the last 80 years,” Carpenter said. “We honor their commitment in supporting and continuing to support our Army’s ability to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”
The ammunitions plant continues to make innovations and reduce its environmental impact. Recently, the plant replaced the coal-fired steam plant that HSAAP had used since 1943 with one that uses natural gas. The new plant releases fewer pollutants into the air.
According to the release, HSAAP continues to move away from open burning and has “diverted more than 10,000 cubic yards of production waste, seven million pounds of building debris, and 45 million pounds of concrete and metal to be recycled.”
“Holston provides a sense of purpose, immediacy and impact and encourages the workforce to constantly think about what comes next,” Carpenter said. “The Holston workforce has been and will continue to be an important part of the history of our nation, and we are prepared to handle the needs of the future, both here and around the world.”
HSAAP is a subordinate installation of the Joint Munitions Command, which operates a network of ammunition plants across the nation.