KINGSPORT — There could be additional noise coming from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant this weekend.
Holston Army Ammunition Plant and contractor BAE Systems will conduct a one-time, self-cleaning of its new natural gas-fired steam facility on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We wanted the community to know upfront this would be happening and for them to be aware this is what is causing the noise…” said Claire Powell, BAE Systems OSI communications manager. “...We apologize for the inconvenience and really want the community to know we’re aware and make them aware that it’s happening and its not something that’s going to happen every day.”
The cleaning process, Powell said, will clear out dust as part of one of the final steps in construction of the new gas-fired steam facility that will replace the existing coal-fired power supply.
“We are one step closer to that new natural-gas fired steam facility coming online,” Powell said. “It’s a modern and more efficient use of technology rather than coal. So it’s more environmentally friendly. It’s switching over resources to be something that is better for the community at large.”
The project is set for completion in late 2021. The total contract value is $158 million to design, build and commission the new facility.
The Army awarded BAE Systems a contract to design, build and commission the gas-fired steam facility in 2018. BAE Systems has been the operating contractor for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999.