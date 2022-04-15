WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors will pass a budget for 2022-23, but its content depends on what the General Assembly does or does not do before June 30.
That was the message from the Wise County Board of Supervisors after a regular meeting lasting less than 30 minutes on Thursday.
“It’s hard for us to prepare,” Supervisor Chairman J.H. Rivers said of the county’s budget planning efforts after General Assembly failed to pass a budget during its regular session and a special session earlier in April. “I feel right now like we’re in a holding pattern.”
Rivers said that, despite the legislature’s delay in its budget process, the county would continue to operate “legally and properly” when the new fiscal year starts July 1 if the state budget is passed by then.
The board did vote unanimously on leaving the county property tax rate unchanged for the upcoming fiscal year, after approving a 6% county meals and beverage tax. That increase would apply only outside the corporate limits of the county’s six towns and limited mainly to restaurant and convenience store sales.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said after the meeting that the board of supervisors could vote to pass a level- funded budget in anticipation of 2021-22 level state support. If that happened, he said, the board could then vote on budget amendments after a state budget is passed.
Hatfield agreed with Tuesday’s remarks to the school board by Superintendent Greg Mullins, who said that joint county- school system budget planning was on hold until news of a state budget.
The county’s current budget — the model for a level-funded contingency — would be a $57 million general fund budget, Hatfield said. Even using that as a guide, Hatfield said only $34 million would come from local revenues because of state-mandated support for the four constitutional officer departments: Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue and Treasurer.
Hatfield said a contingency budget would also fund the school system at ’21-22 levels: $14.474 million in local support, $500,000 for capital outlay and $4,154 for school system debt service.