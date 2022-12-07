KINGSPORT — Authorities have given out more but still limited information about the “hobby” or X-Acto-type knife stabbing injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member.
It occurred Monday morning.
The incident prompted school authorities to do a hold, the softest form of “lockdown” at the the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
LAW ENFORCEMENT STATEMENT
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andy Seabolt and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in Tuesday statements that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
“Yesterday (Monday), our agency reported that the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was notified that a staff member at the school was injured,” SCSO spokesman Seabolt wrote in a Tuesday morning news release.
“Investigators responded to the school to assist in determining how the staff member was injured,” Seabolt said. “An investigation has been ongoing with interviews being conducted and investigators gathering evidence. What we do know is that the injured staff member had small puncture wounds to the stomach area that were consistent with a small hobby knife.
“Despite speaking to the staff member multiple times and attempting to learn more about what occurred, it remains unclear how the individual sustained the injuries. This investigation will continue as we work to determine what actually occurred.”
Authorities have declined to identify the person stabbed but the school system said the person is recovering well.
SCHOOL SYSTEM STATEMENT
In a phone call sent to parents later Tuesday morning, as provided in a document by the school system, Rafalowski said:
“Dear Parents and Families, On Monday, December 5th, 2022, we received a call at approximately 11:40 a.m. that we had a Sullivan Heights staff member who had been injured as the result of a stab wound.
“Sullivan Heights was put on HOLD which is our standard for students remaining in place in their assigned class. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department had several officers and detectives report on site. During this time detectives began an investigation that remains ongoing.”
A hold is the first step when an incident occurs at Sullivan County Schools, part of a new protocol started this school year. Students are to be held in classrooms or areas and hallways cleared until an “all clear” is announced but continue “business as usual.”
The other levels are secure, which includes getting everyone inside and locking outside doors; lockdown, which includes closing and locking all doors, turning off lights and being quiet; evacuate, as lead by adults; and shelter in place for weather emergencies or hazardous materials. More details are listed in an attachment to the online version of this article.
“As of this time, we have no suspect and the staff member has not identified the responsible person,” Rafalowski wrote. “Our staff member did suffer stab wounds from an exacto (X-Acto)/hobby knife and is doing well at this time. The tool was recovered at the location of the incident. We will continue to cooperate with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department as this is an ongoing investigation. We are most appreciative of their support, expertise and guidance in this situation.”
BACKGROUND
The Monday incident at the school occurred a week and a half after Sullivan Heights Middle student and football player Kylen Vaughn died in an accident off campus on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
As previously reported, the “medical emergency involving a staff member” prompted the lockdown of the school about mid-day, according to a message parents received from the school system.
Monday morning around 11:30 a.m., “the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School, located at 1236 Moreland Drive in Kingsport, was notified that a staff member at the school was injured,” Seabolt wrote in a statement on Monday.
“Investigators were called to the scene to assist in determining how the staff member was injured and are actively investigating,” he wrote.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a student is involved; however, the investigation remains ongoing.”
Later Monday evening, in response to questions, Seabolt said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is not involved in the investigation and he was not naming the staff member involved.
“No, TBI is not involved with this investigation,” he wrote in a second email. “I am not identifying the staff member at this time. The investigation is continuing and we will update as soon as there is new information to pass along.”
Sullivan Heights is located in the former Sullivan South High School building.
Parents reported on Facebook getting the automated message shortly before or around 2 p.m. Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hughes that afternoon confirmed the school was on what is commonly known as a lockdown, as reported in multiple social media posts Monday afternoon.
Facebook Tuesday continued to have multiple and often contradictory accounts of the incident, most not agreeing with one another and also not agreeing with the limited law enforcement and school system statements.