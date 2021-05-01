KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Depart- ment is looking to fill nine positions during its current hiring stint, which began last week and runs through May 9.
Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted online at the following link: www.governmentjob.com/careers/kingsport. You must submit a new application whether you have applied or tested with the department in the past.
“We will hire as many qualified applicants as possible up to and include (nine), but we will absolutely not lower our standards just to fill a vacancy,” said Tom Patton, the KPD’s public information officer.
Law enforcement departments across the country are experiencing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified officers. Part of the hiring problem is that police and policing are under intense scrutiny by politicians, the media, activist groups and others in the wake of several high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement.
Many officers are retiring or leaving the beat, while would-be candidates are having second thoughts about the profession and choosing another line of work.
Last year, the KPD went through a couple of rounds of hiring and was able to fill some sorely needed positions. Now, the department has put out several calls for applications to fill nine positions.
“While we can’t speak for other departments, it is our understanding that the challenges we face finding suitable applicants are not unique to Kingsport,” Patton said. “Twenty-five years ago it was not unusual to have 300 candidates apply for one vacancy. Today, we are lucky to have 50 candidates apply for as many as 10 vacancies.”
While national headlines certainly don’t help the hiring situation, Patton said the KPD has the benefit of extremely strong community support.
“We have spent several decades fostering community relationships and establishing a mutual trust with the citizens whom we are sworn to protect and serve, and these efforts have paid off exponentially,” Patton said.
INFORMATION ON APPLYING
All applicants must be a United States citizen and be at least 21 or turn 21 by no later than Nov. 25.
Following the May 9 deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email, as well as a letter by traditional mail, contain- ing further instructions regarding the upcoming Police Applicant Testing procedures, as well as the date to report for testing.
All applicants will begin the testing process with a physical agility evaluation on either May 24 or May 25. These sessions will take place at Domtar Park (1414 Riverport Road). Those who pass will be reviewed for eligibility and suitability to move forward to the interview panel phase.
Applicants with the highest combined scores on the physical agility evaluation and interview panel will then be interviewed by the chief of police to determine the final selections. Those ultimately selected will also be subject to a medical examination, psychological evaluation and a thorough background investigation prior to actual hiring.
The current starting salary for a police officer trainee is $16.64 per hour or $34,625 annually.
For more information, call the Kingsport Human Resources Department at (423) 229-9401. For information on a career in law en- forcement, call the department’s Professional Stan- dards Unit at (423) 343-9805.