FALL BRANCH — State Route 93 near the Sullivan/Washington County line will be reduced to one-lane for several months, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation:
Orange barrels and temporary traffic signals will be installed on State Route 93 between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) on Friday morning.
On Tuesday, March 29, concrete barrier rail will be installed to close the northbound lane along the rock bluff, reducing this area to one lane for the next several months.
Temporary traffic signals will direct traffic through the work area.
There will be blasting operations during this construction project that will cause traffic to be stopped at times for up to 15 minutes for debris removal.
This work is for the second Fall Branch safety project, which will construct a new alignment between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway).
Motorists are advised to use caution in this area as construction traffic will be entering and exiting the work zone, and for stopped and slowed vehicles at signal lights.