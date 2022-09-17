KINGSPORT — Five food trucks showed up Saturday for a showdown at High Voltage in downtown Kingsport.
The event center held its fourth annual Tasty Buds Throwdown.
KINGSPORT — Five food trucks showed up Saturday for a showdown at High Voltage in downtown Kingsport.
The event center held its fourth annual Tasty Buds Throwdown.
“Long term, I’d love for it to be a downtown festival,” Anne Greenfield, owner of High Voltage, said.
The event was sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, which provided a cash prize for the winner of the event.
Also, there was plenty of swag on hand, including prizes that beer distributors provided.
The trucks on site for the throwdown included Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls, Opie’s Pizza Wagon, The Project Waffle Family, Spanquis, and Baked and Loaded.
Music for the night was provided by Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
The trucks started rolling in around 12:30.
“There’s so much community between the food trucks,” Greenfield said.
High Voltage also teamed up with Model City Tap House to provide beer.
“We’re all friends; we work together,” Greenfield said. “When they do well, we do well and vice versa.”
Spanquis won the preliminary competition in Johnson City to advance to the throwdown, while Baked and Loaded won the Kingsport preliminary.
Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls, Opie’s Pizza Wagon and The Project Waffle Family were all past winners.
“The goal next year would be to have five preliminaries and five trucks,” she said.
Some of the giveaways for the event included a Modelo bicycle and a Yuengling clock.
“Everybody loves prizes,” Greenfield said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.