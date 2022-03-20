KINGSPORT — As gas prices hit record highs and fluctuate, the Model City is still in the midst of figuring out how fuel costs might affect the city’s budget.
“We only get a couple deliveries per month of gasoline, and we haven’t been billed yet for any gasoline in March,” said Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city. “We’ve only filled up on diesel once and only three propane fill-ups in March, so it’s still a little early to predict where bulk rates will stabilize.”
Gas prices have slowly trickled down in Tennessee after reaching an all-time high of $4.12 per gallon a week ago. The price of gas has now fallen to around $4.05 per gallon in Sullivan and Hawkins counties.
The cost of diesel fuel is also going down. Statewide, it averaged $5 per gallon a week ago and is now averaging $4.99.
The city’s last bulk purchase of gasoline was at $2.58 per gallon.
The city buys fuel for several fleets of vehicles, including school buses, KATS buses and police cars. Kingsport also has an alternative fuel fleet that is the largest in the state. The city has more than 140 vehicles that run on propane, 20 hybrid vehicles and three electric vehicles.
Batara said that the city, so far, has been in good financial shape even with the rise in fuel costs.
“We’re not over our fuel budget as of today,” Batara said.
City officials noted, however, that the rising cost of fuel is not merely a recent concern. Batara said diesel has increased by 89% since December 2019 and propane is up 107%.
The Model City has taken steps to address fuel costs, though. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen originally set this fiscal year’s fuel budget at $1.275 million. However, the city revised the budget recently and added $250,000.
So far this year, the city has spent slightly more than $1 million for diesel, gasoline and propane.
The city continues to monitor the situation with gas prices. It also continues to look at best practices.
“Our fleet manager is communicating with all city staff with best practices for saving fuel, like checking tire pressure, maintaining routine maintenance and being aware of idle times,” Batara said.