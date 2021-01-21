NASHVILLE — State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, has been reappointed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton to chair the House Finance, Ways & Means Subcommittee for the 112th General Assembly.
The subcommittee’s nickname is the “Black Hole.”
The subcommittee is tasked with all measures dealing with the appropriation of state funds; the general appropriations bill; the deposit of public monies; all measures relating to taxes and the raising of revenue, bonds and bonding revenue, the issuance, payment or retirement of bonds, the evidences of indebtedness; congressional relations; and assessment and collection of property taxes.
“Gary Hicks is a conservative leader in our General Assembly,” said Sexton. “His professional background and experience on our Finance Committee, mixed with his passion for budgeting will benefit our state. I appreciate his willingness to serve as chair of the Finance Subcommittee, and I know he will do a tremendous job.”
“I am deeply humbled to be appointed chairman of this subcommittee again,” Hicks said. “Tennessee has experienced great economic prosperity and growth because of our state’s sound fiscal management. The work this committee does is vital to ensuring our current success is felt for many generations to come.”
Hicks was also appointed to the Insurance and Finance, Ways & Means Committees, and will serve on the Insurance Subcommittee and the Select Committee on Rules.