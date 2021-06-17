NORTON — Ballad Health and Norton Community Hospital’s Rehabilitation Center will hold a 5K benefit run in support of Norton Police Chief James Lane.
Proceeds from the Norton Community Hospital Rehab 5K Heroes Run on Saturday, June 26, will go to Lane and his family as he recovers from a May 7 shooting after stopping a suspect.
Registration for the 5K starts at 7 a.m. at the Norton Expo Center and Farmers Market on 8th Street, with the race starting at 8 a.m. The fee is $25 per runner. Individual age group winners and the top three overall male and female runners will be recognized.
The Community Heroes Challenge race is open to four-person teams from all police, fire and rescue squad departments. Teams will compete for the Chief’s Cup.
The first 120 registrants will get a free race T-shirt.
In addition to Norton Community Hospital, the Heroes Run is sponsored by Southwest Tool Rental, A&A Uniform Rentals, Freedom Ford, Impressions, Innovative Graphics and Healthier Communities Coalition of SWVA.