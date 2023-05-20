Rhonda Helton, vice president of Child Development at the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, is retiring after 35 years of dedicated service.
“Rhonda has been a true leader and mentor to our staff, and her commitment to the children we serve has been unwavering,” said KC Bittle, CEO and president of the Kingsport Family YMCA. “Her passion for the YMCA’s mission and for making a difference in the lives of others is a true inspiration to us all.”
Helton has been member of the organization for the past 35 years, a press release stated.
“Her contributions to the YMCA’s mission and to the children and families we serve have been immeasurable,” the release said.
Helton began her career with the YMCA in 1987, immediately after graduating college, and helped the growth and success of the YMCA’s child development programs.
Her dedication to providing high-quality care and education to children of all backgrounds made a lasting impact on the lives of countless families in the community, the release said.
Throughout her tenure, Helton has played a critical role in expanding programs, improving facilities and developing staff, YMCA officials said.
She has been a trusted mentor and leader, always striving to inspire and empower those around her to reach their full potential, the release said.
Helton’s staff is grateful for the opportunity to have worked under her tutelage and the parents of the children she has cared for have also expressed their appreciation for Helton’s commitment and dedication over the years, YMCA officials said.
Her passion for the Y’s mission and for making a difference in the lives of others has been an inspiration, the release stated.
Her successor, Rochelle Wilking, has been named.
“We are grateful for the 35 years of dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment she has given to the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA and wishes her all the best in her retirement,” the release stated. “We know that her legacy will continue to live on in the impact she has had on our organization and the community.”