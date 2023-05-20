Rhonda Helton

Rhonda Helton, left, stands with Sarah Anne Walker.

 Contributed photo

Rhonda Helton, vice president of Child Development at the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, is retiring after 35 years of dedicated service.

“Rhonda has been a true leader and mentor to our staff, and her commitment to the children we serve has been unwavering,” said KC Bittle, CEO and president of the Kingsport Family YMCA. “Her passion for the YMCA’s mission and for making a difference in the lives of others is a true inspiration to us all.”

