WISE — Sandi Brewer’s work day is often planned hours before she arrives at her office.
Brewer, who became coordinator of the Wise County and Norton Victim/Witness Program in December 2019, often finds several protective orders issued for people facing a domestic violence situation. Those orders are just one manifestation of what she and assistant Megan Greear do — helping crime victims and witnesses handle the trauma and procedures of the court system.
“Every day I get at least five protective orders on my desk when I get here in the morning,” Brewer said. “They come from juvenile and domestic relations court or general district court.”
Many of those orders and cases — almost 900 domestic violence calls this year — stem from drug and alcohol use.
“Alcohol and meth are the top things that cause domestic violence cases,” said Brewer. “The pandemic hasn’t helped either, with people being stuck in confined situations. Once the courts started reopening, we started seeing how that affected things.”
“Our program works with victims of crimes from grand larceny and assault to sexual assault,” Brewer said. “We walk them through the process of court so they understand what’s happening and we’re there to support them during the process.”
Brewer said that work often involves counseling and keeping victims aware of court dates, continuances and reviews. Organizing victim restitution also makes up much of the program’s work, from material repayment to deeper losses.
“I’ve been to two funerals in the last few months,” Brewer said of two fatalities from crimes in the area. “The program helps pay for victims’ funerals, but it doesn’t make up for the loss of life.”
While a stand-alone program, Brewer said the Victim/Witness Program has coordinated with courts, prosecutors, law enforcement, social services and various community agencies during its 30-year existence in Wise County and Norton. For several years, the program office was tucked in an upper floor space in the old county courthouse wing.
Now, Brewer and Greear share an office within the Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney suite.
Two whiteboards in their office display ongoing case and court hearings, and Brewer said her office has become a place where prosecutors come to discuss cases and keep track of how victims and witnesses are impacted.
“They’re in here literally every day,” Brewer said of the prosecutors. “They never talk alone with a victim. One of us is always in the room. We are independent of prosecutors, and victims and witnesses need support because of the stress of going through the court process, but we work very well together.”
Cross-cooperation goes beyond prosecutors, Brewer added. Deputy Jason Stine, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office domestic violence officer, and Family Crisis Support Services often refer victims to each other for the respective assistance they can offer.
“I work closely with Jason and with (FCSS’s) Angel Mefford in helping victims with protective orders, shelter from domestic violence situations and other services,” Brewer said. “We also work with UVA Wise if a student faces a domestic violence or sexual assault situation. There’s no competition. We’re all there to support each other.”
Brewer does not come to the victim/witness job without experience. She worked 13 years as a social case worker in Lee County, with much of her time devoted to foster care and seeing children and parents affected by domestic violence. She said she had also experienced a bad domestic situation before escaping that and raising a son and daughter, and National Domestic Violence Awareness Week in October highlights what is a continuous problem in communities.
“I know why people don’t want to do it,” Brewer said of breaking away from domestic violence, “but I wish people would do it and take a stand. Things become so much better once you take that first step.”
Brewer said more information is available about the Victim/Witness Program online at http://www.wisecwa.com/vicwitness.php., or at the program’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wisecountycityofnortonvictimwitness.