WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia.

Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.

