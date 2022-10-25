Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson, left, and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins are shown during a tour of the organization’s new dental clinic in Wise. The 10-chair clinic represents the organization’s two-decade push for better dental care access in Southwest Virginia.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson, left, and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins at the organization's new dental clinic, slated to open in January.
WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia.
Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
Workers have had the clinic under roof and were working on internal walls and electric wiring for the facility, which has received $1.25 million in federal budget funding and a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant.
According to Health Wagon spokesperson Rachel Helton, plans call for most of the exterior, landscaping and parking lot work to be done in late October or early November.
Dental equipment installation is set for December, she said, and final cleanup later that month.
“This has been a dream of ours for 20 years,” Tyson said, referring to the Health Wagon’s involvement with the Virginia Dental Foundation during annual Remote Area Medical summer clinics and more recent partnership with LMU’s new dental school.
Tyson said those clinics and requests for help from Health Wagon patients year-round have proven the regional need for better access to affordable dental care.
“Virginia has expanded Medicaid, but many providers won’t take Medicaid,” Hill-Collins said.
Tyson said the clinic will be a sliding-fee operation depending on patients’ ability to pay since Medicaid is available for many low-income patients in the area. The Health Wagon has made Medicaid enrollment a priority at many of its regular field events.
In May, LMU and the Health Wagon signed a memorandum of understanding where LMU third- and fourth-year dental students will be doing rotations at the Wise Clinic in about two years. Tyson said she hopes that the university’s dental hygienist program can send its students sooner to work in the clinic.
Tyson credited Health Wagon board member Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy, also an LMU board member, with helping bring the two organizations together on the clinic project. That joint effort also contributed to the national Commission of Dental Accreditation’s decision to approve the dental school’s basis for community need.
“This has been a dream of Dr. Smiddy’s,” Tyson said.
The dental clinic is the latest step in the Health Wagon’s broadening of services, Tyson said. The organization opened a vision care clinic at its Clintwood facility in 2020 in response to another high-demand item at annual summer RAM and Move Mountains Medical Mission clinics — eye exams and prescription glasses.
The Health Wagon also expects to open a pharmacy for its patients in 2023, Tyson said.
The Health Wagon already has a staff dentist, Olivia Stallard, and Tyson said the organization hopes to set up regular pediatric dentistry services at the clinic.
Tyson and Hill-Collins both said the clinic addresses more than just dental health needs for the area’s population.
“It affects overall health — nutrition, cardiovascular health, even behavioral health,” said Tyson. “The number one thing is to get rid of that suffering and pain caused by poor dental health.”
“Mother Teresa said that peace begins with a smile,” said Hill-Collins. “Dental health affects one’s self-consciousness and self-esteem, even the confidence to go on job interviews and be out in public.”
Tyson said a ribbon-cutting ceremony could come as soon as early January.