KINGSPORT - The heat soared to the highest levels of summer Saturday and families flocked to area swimming pools to beat the heat.
At the Kingsport Aquatic Center, throngs of people came through the gates to get to the Lazy River and water slides.
“We have prepared for big crowds,” Jessie Charlton, assistant aquatic manager, said.
By 1 p.m., people were already flocking to the pool as temperatures rose to 92 degrees, according to AccuWeather. The weather service reported a “Realfeel” of 112 degrees with 65% humidity.
“It’s going to be very, very hot this weekend,” Charlton said.
The National Weather Service reported a high of 95 degrees in Kingsport on Saturday with a heat index of 105 degrees. Temperatures on Sunday expect to be slightly lower with a high of 90 degrees. All next week, temperatures then will dip into the high 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
A series of storms also ripped through the area Friday. Summer showers then came through Saturday, tamping down the heat and the summertime fun.
So far, the Kingsport Aquatic Center has seen an average summer in attendance, Charlton said. Numbers dwindled as rain and smoke from the Canadian wildfires have been a season long occurrence.
She said there was one weekend in June that saw large numbers of people when it was sunny and clear.
Pool hours will soon change, though.
Charlton said, starting Monday, the waterpark will go to its “Back to School” hours. The park will be closed throughout the week, but will remain open on the Weekends. The last day for the waterpark to be open is Labor Day then it closes for the season.
The indoor pools will remain open, along with the outdoor lap pool. Charlton said the outdoor lap pool will remain open until it starts becoming cold. She said the hope is to keep it open through October.
