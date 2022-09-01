A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages.
District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
Locke, along with his attorneys, declined to comment.
While the woman filed the petition on Aug. 22, a judge did not immediately issue a temporary order of protection, court records show.
Instead, a box on the petition that stated, “The court does not find good cause and denies a temporary order of protection” was marked.
The woman who filed the petition will have the chance to argue her complaint during this month's hearing.
Locke has been a commissioner since 2018 and was reelected in August.
He has served in the past as a volunteer firefighter and with Sullivan County EMS. He’s also served with the Kingsport Life Saving Crew and the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office.
The allegations
According to the petition, the woman who filed the complaint started receiving harassing phone messages on Aug. 12.
The woman claimed she received multiple messages from his phone number, fake phone numbers generated by text apps, calls from other county commissioners' phone numbers and messages on Facebook Messenger.
The messages were filled with expletives, calling her slurs, and at one point, he told her he was going to “beat the (expletive) out of her,” and “I’ll ruin you, get out my county,” the complaint stated.
She also stated Locke told her, “I can buy your family. I’ll ruin you.”
The woman stated in the petition that the harassment started when a friend from out of town came to visit.
The woman stated that Locke called her friend a racial slur and told her to get him “out of my county.”
The woman also stated in the petition that Locke called her place of employment on Aug. 15 attempting to get her fired.
“Because of his position as a leader in the community, he has the ability and resources to affect my livelihood in Kingsport, including my career, reputation and family,” the woman wrote.