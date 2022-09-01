Sullivan County Commissioner Hunter Locke

Sullivan County Commissioners Hunter Locke

A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages.

District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video