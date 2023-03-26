KINGSPORT — Healthy Kingsport gives people a chance to walk the walk.
The organization, which has been in existence more than a decade, helps provide programs such as the 4 Million Mile Challenge, tobacco-free campuses and living sugar-free.
Healthy Kingsport is dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.
Last year, a change of leadership happened at Healthy Kingsport when Desteny Clemons was named director.
Clemons had previously worked as program director since 2020.
Last year, Healthy Kingsport also launched Farmacy Fit, a walking program at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.
That initiative was helped thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council.
The roots of the program started around 2010 when a group of community members, led by the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, saw a need to battle obesity, unhealthy living and tobacco use.
Now the organization is involved with multiple partners across the area to promote healthy living and being active.
The work is accomplished by virtue of the Collective Impact Model — a best practice for solving complex, pressing social issues.
The model works, organizers said, because it is designed around a backbone organization (Healthy Kingsport), which serves as a convener of many organizations working toward a common agenda with shared measurement, reinforcing activities, and continuous communication.
A large initiative will be the Walk for Wellness Expo, which will take place in September.
Individuals and teams of community members are recognized at the event.
Besides teaming up with businesses to help promote such things as tobacco-free campuses, the organization is also busy providing water bottle refilling stations within Kingsport schools to promote the usage of drinking water over other beverages.
There are more than 75 refilling stations in Kingsport schools.
Healthy Kingsport has also continued its Caring for our Community Spotlight, which highlights the accomplishments of healthcare workers who go above and beyond their duties to help take care of members of the community.
