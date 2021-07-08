KINGSPORT — Healthy Kingsport has selected Dwight Owens as its new board chairman.
Owens is the current interim chief operating officer for Ballad Health at Indian Path Community Hospital. He was also the director of pharmacy for Bristol Regional Medical Center for 12 years before serving as the multi- facility director of pharmacy services for Ballad’s Northwest market in 2019.
Owens earned his MBA with a specialization in health care administration from King University, where he also completed his pre-pharmacy coursework. Owens received his doctorate in pharmacy from Campbell University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. He is also involved in the United Way of Greater Kingsport, was a 2021 graduate of Leadership Kingsport and is the chief volunteer officer for the YMCA of Bristol.