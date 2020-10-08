Healthy Kingsport

Bizarre times call for bizarre measures. Prepping for flu season can be difficult this year while trying to fight through a pandemic. Going crazy with hand sanitizer and eating foods that fight colds are just a couple of the secrets to never getting sick.
Is it a cold or the flu?
If you have a hard time differentiating between a cold and the flu, that’s probably because their symptoms can overlap. Influenza appears on the “differential diagnosis” of many conditions affecting patients during the winter months, including the common cold and upper and lower respiratory infections. Using a lot of tissue can indicate you might have a common cold. Chills, on the other hand, can be a giveaway that it’s the flu. If you are sneezing, have a stuffy nose and sore throat, these are generally seen more often with a cold. Chills, fever, and fatigue are more common in people with the flu. Also, a cold doesn’t typically last longer than 10 days. The flu can last the same length of time, but for some people, its effects can be felt for weeks, according to the CDC.
Can exercise help boost my immune system?
Working up a sweat at the gym does much more than build muscle and cardiovascular endurance. The process starts while you’re sweating. When you start exercising, your body cranks up circulation while initiating the fight-or-flight response, which produces stress hormones epinephrine and cortisol.
Be sure to maximize other factors that play into your immunity outside your workouts: adequate sleep, good nutrition, avoid exposure to contagious people, and maintain good hygiene.
Effective and ineffective germ-fighting behaviors
What works — “Elbow bumping” instead of shaking hands. According to the American Journal of Infection Control, you pass along far fewer bacteria when you bump fists than when you shake hands or high five. Elbow bumping is even safer.
What doesn’t work — You use a paper towel to open the restroom door. Is it worth it? According to Chuck Gerba, a professor of environmental microbiology at the University of Arizona, bathroom door handles are some of the cleanest surfaces in the bathroom. The question is what do you do with the paper towel after using it on the door? You may wind up picking up whatever bacteria is on it later.
The bottom line
Don’t get sucked into the claims by companies, influencers or your friend on Facebook that something as simple as a syrup or a supplement pill can protect you from this year’s flu and cold season. These often unethical tactics could be trying to capitalize on our collective vulnerability. Save your money (and your sanity). Just remember what’s important.
· Manage stress
· Move your body
· Drink responsibly
· Eat well and often
· Get enough sleep
