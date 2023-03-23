Health Wagon Nursing Director Paula Hill-Collins, left, and CEO Teresa Tyson with Rapha Foundation Executive Director Mark Vanover. The Foundation recently donated funds for a new x-ray imaging system for the Health Wagon’s new dental clinic.
WISE — The Health Wagon’s new dental clinic has received more equipment through a donation by the Rapha Foundation.
Opening in July
The clinic, scheduled for a formal opening in July as the Owens and Hill Dental Health Clinic, now has a cone-beam computed tomography system that can generate a three- dimensional image of a patient’s teeth, mouth, jaw, neck, ears, nose and throat.
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said Rapha’s donation for the CBCT adds to an array of state-of-the-art equipment already in place at the clinic.
“We are so blessed the Rapha Foundation provided funds for the Health Wagon to purchase CBCT,” said Tyson. “This is a state-of-the-art dental facility, which will partner with colleges and universities. This facility will provide experience in a dental health professional shortage area and stand as a dental home to thousands of patients in need.”
Foundation Executive Director Mark Vanover said the donation fits with Rapha’s mission of supporting health education efforts.
“The Rapha Foundation board members understand the critical link between oral health and a person’s overall health,” said Vanover. “The Foundation is pleased to assist in bringing this new technology to this region.”
Walkthrough inspection
The dental clinic recently underwent an informal walkthrough inspection by a Virginia Department of Health team and received good reviews for its patient safety and infection control and prevention procedures.
Already seeing patients
The Health Wagon in 2022 signed a memorandum of understanding with Lincoln Memorial University’s School of Dentistry, allowing dental students to perform clinical work at the clinic in support of clinic staff and chief dentist Dr. Olivia Stallard.
Tyson said the clinic has already begun seeing patients and making a limited number of dentures through the Health Wagon’s Smiddy Denture Fund.
“We take Virginia Medicaid-eligible patients or uninsured patients, not patients with private insurance,” said Tyson. “We take the patients who haven’t been able to afford dental care and may have been waiting for years to get the care they need.”