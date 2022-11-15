WISE — November is seeing some new holiday season activity by The Health Wagon.
Paula Hill-Collins, nursing director for the Wise-based free clinic, said Monday the health care organization will be offering extended Thursday and Saturday hours at its Clintwood clinic in the Happy Valley Industrial Park starting Thursday.
Hill-Collins said the extended hours — 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays — will be for patients in Dickenson and Wise counties. She said Dickenson County no longer has an urgent care facility, and the new hours will be for people who need after-hours care but not at an emergency room level.
The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors is funding the new hours for six months, Hill-Collins added, and the clinic will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
Hill-Collins said the extended hours follow another event in Wise, where an anonymous donor funded fixings for 200 Thanksgiving meals for distribution Saturday at Wise Town Hall.
Hill-Collins credited the town, Wise Police Department and Rescue Squad, Wise County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police for helping with the meal distribution.
Heading into December, The Health Wagon will host two free health fairs in Wise and Clintwood.
Zion Family Ministries at 1613 Norton Road, Wise, will host a fair Thursday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Health Wagon’s Clintwood clinic will host a second clinic Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Services offered at both clinics will include: physical exams, vouchers for eye exams/glasses (must not have eye insurance), pharmacy consultations, ultrasounds, full lab services, diabetes screenings, nutrition education, dental exams and extractions, EKGs, behavioral/mental health services, PAP tests, breathing tests, special weight management clinic, cardiovascular/stroke screenings, health education and resources, pulmonology/chest X-rays, non-opioid pain management clinic, skin cancer screenings/biopsies, ankle- brachial tests, bone density screenings, mammogram registrations, new Medicaid enrollment, flu vaccines and COVID vaccines/boosters.
While services are free, attendees should schedule appointments by calling (276) 328-8850.