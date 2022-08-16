Josh Azbill was in his element as a tuba player in the Union High School Marching Bears band on Aug. 6 during the Appalachia Railroad Days parade. The 13-year-old was killed in a house explosion and fire Sunday in Norton.
BIG STONE GAP — Josh Azbill joined the Union High School marching band in December, but he left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group.
“People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton on Sunday.
Azbill joined the band shortly before Christmas and tried different instruments before finding his place in the tuba section.
Photographs on the band’s Facebook page show him in formation with the band at its first performance of the new school year during Appalachia’s Railroad Days parade just over a week ago.
“Josh would help all the time, stay late and show up early for everything,” Sturgill said. “He had a wonderful positive attitude, and he was so excited when he got to wear his band uniform. He called it his band suit, and he would practice marching and band directions.”
“Like many middle school students, Josh was an awesome kid who loved socializing with friends, playing outside during recess and gym, and playing tuba in the Union marching band,” Union Middle School Principal Paul Clendenon said. “He was the epitome of kindness and empathy toward others; would always greet his teachers and peers with a sweet, genuine smile.”
“He had a wonderful attitude and personality and will be greatly missed by the whole UMS school family,” Clendenon said.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Azbill’s death has hung over Union Middle School’s faculty and students.
“We’ve brought grief counselors to the school to help everyone deal with what happened,” Goforth said. “He will be missed by everyone.”
Azbill’s enthusiasm led to a band perfect attendance award, Sturgill said, and his pride in that and everything he did in the band showed.
“He needed the band, and the band needed him,” said Sturgill.
Union High School will collect donations for Azbill’s family at the school’s football scrimmage against the George Wythe Maroons on Friday.
