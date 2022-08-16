BIG STONE GAP — Josh Azbill joined the Union High School marching band in December, but he left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group.

“People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton on Sunday.

