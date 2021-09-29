By MATTHEW LANE
BLOUNTVILLE — The annual household hazardous waste collection event will take place Saturday at Sullivan Central Middle School.
If you have leftover cleaning products, pesticides and aerosol cans, now’s your chance to dispose of them safely by coming to the middle school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
You do not need to live in the county to participate, there is no cost, and an appointment isn’t necessary.
“This is an excellent opportunity ... for citizens to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “The COVID pandemic affected collections last year, and we are eager to provide the service again at sites across the state in the coming weeks.”
Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage.
Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.
Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed of in normal trash.
Christy Fitzgerald, recycling coordinator for Sullivan County, said paint would not be accepted at this event. Oil-based paint is accepted at Sullivan County’s two transfer stations every day, while latex paint — as long as it’s dried out — can be thrown out in the garbage as normal, Fitzgerald said.
Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material.
There have been more than 1,400 one-day collection events.
When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
For more information on the household hazardous waste collection service, call (800) 287-9013.