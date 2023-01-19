CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Commission is looking to purchase the old Civis Bank building to serve as the new home of county offices that are currently housed in the Church Hill city-county building.
Reason for Moving
Hawkins County has a lease agreement with Church Hill to operate offices inside its city hall on the second floor. The agreement also requires the county to cover all maintenance for the building.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said the building has many problems and is in need of a new roof, new windows and new gutters.
The county also has a limited amount of space inside its offices there, and the courtroom is not considered safe by some.
Another issue is that the building’s parking lot is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. DeWitte said there are three options for dealing with the lot: level it, put in an elevator, ignore it.
“I can tell you that it’s dangerous right now on those ADA places for people to try and get in and out of vehicles without fighting that hill,” DeWitte said.
A Possible Solution
When DeWitte took office in September, he was approached by an employee who told him the Civis bank building was for sale.
After touring the structure with other county officials, DeWitte said the building fit the county’s needs. The building would provide more space, a drive-thru, a separate entrance for the sheriff’s department, a security system and a safe.
“It will allow us to expand the services that we offer to Church Hill and Mount Carmel,” DeWitte said. “At the same time, it will present a better face for the county. It’s a nice building and shows that Hawkins County is interested in the upper end of the county and serving them better.”
At their December meeting, commissioners discussed a resolution about using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the structure for $550,000. The commission unanimously voted to have a building inspection completed.
Building Inspection Results
The inspection, completed on Dec. 28, found that the building did not have many problems, the most significant being the roof. The rolled roof material that is more than 20 years old has deteriorated, and some spots and the sealed areas are coming loose.
The county does not have an estimate for roof repairs, but the worst-case scenario would be buying a new roof, which would cost approximately $52,000.
The inspection also found several minor issues that the county maintenance department could fix.
Purchase Decisions
The county commission will vote on a resolution to buy the building at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
At the Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, several commissioners wondered whether it would be better to buy the bank building or put money into Church Hill City Hall
If the resolution passes, DeWitte said county officials would plan to move into the building six months after the sale is finalized.