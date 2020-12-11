Due to the current situation, the Northeast Regional Health Department (NER), has made the decision to shift their focus from contact tracing to prioritizing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community and schools.
While NER is moving away from the practice of assisting schools with contact tracing, Hawkins County Schools will continue to follow the recommendations set by the TN Dept. of Health, identifying those most at risk close contacts when dealing with a confirmed case.
In the community, the health department is now relying on the confirmed cases themselves to notify their close contacts.
HCS staff will work independently with confirmed cases to exclude them from school. We will then work directly with anyone identified as close contacts (within six feet for 15 minutes or longer over a 24 hour period).
Although there are changes to the close contact identification and reporting, we will not change any of our HCS Operational Plan mitigation practices. Consistent with CDC recommendations, masks are still highly recommended and provided for anyone needing them.
We will maintain social distancing and hygiene practices, and avoid group gatherings. We will continue to adhere to strict spectator practices within our sports and extracurricular programs, as required by TSSAA.
We had three priorities when setting out to develop operational plans this summer.
First, student and staff safety; second, providing quality and consistent instruction; and third, being proactive regarding cases within the schools to prevent spread of the virus.
We continue to focus on these priorities as we move forward. We will tackle this problem at its source, lessening the needless impact on all sites within the system. You will continue to see grade level and/or sites close for short periods of time as needed, to avoid additional contact and potential spread.
We consistently monitor County and Regional COVID Data, however, per our Operational Plan, we make instructional and operational decisions based on the data directly affecting our school populations.
For a detailed perspective, here are the numbers we have dealt with since August 8 (through Thursday, December 10).
HCS has had 212 staff members test for the virus (as identified through employees themselves or NER communication), with 86 staff members testing positive.
We have had 134 students test positive. We have had 231 staff members quarantined due to close contact with positive cases. Of the 134 students who have tested positive, five have been identified as contracting the virus at school. All other cases have originated outside the school system.
We have had 903 students quarantined due to close contact with positive or probable cases. Considering we serve 6400 students, close to 1200 staff, and interact with multiple outside agencies and groups, this data proves our approach to dealing with this virus has been highly effective.
We feel confident with moving forward with our current plan of working directly with affected populations within our school system and not instituting large-scale and system-wide closures as others have done. With our rural populations served within HCS, we risk losing all educational contact any time we enact virtual instruction.
As long as we are safely navigating appropriate responses to the virus, we want and need students in school. We continue to abide by expert recommendations to operate and maintain contact with students in a safe and consistent manner. Our teachers have the tools, expertise, and abilities to teach virtually.
They have developed systems this summer and fall that have been requested by other school systems. Due to their work, we stand ready to employ virtual instruction where and when needed. You have seen other responses to school operation by local and neighboring school systems.
Each system has dealt with their data and situations individually, which they are obligated to do. We are in close, weekly collaboration with the entire first region’s school systems and we continue to learn from one another as we navigate this pandemic. We choose, based on our school-specific data analysis, to remain open if at all possible.