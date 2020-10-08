ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad used a $26,136 grant awarded last week by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase 18 complete sets of rescue personal protective gear, fulfilling a critical need within the department.
Each set of gear includes a Fire-Dex TECGEN Rescue 80 jacket with nameplate, Fire-Dex TECGEN Rescue 80 pants, Fire-Dex TECGEN suspenders, Fire-Dex FDXL200 leather boots, Team Wendy EXFIL SAR backcountry rescue helmet with accessories, and HexArmor Chrome Series extrication gloves.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Corey Young noted that HCRS members had been sharing 12 sets of gear that were spread among eight trucks. Many members belong to other rescue agencies and used gear from those departments or purchased their own gear.
“This grant will allow more members to be safely involved in motor vehicle accidents requiring extrication, heavy rescue issues, trench and structure collapses, and other types of technical rescues,” Young said. “This will decrease the time patients are on scene of an incident prior to being transported to definitive care. Most importantly, it will protect our members from injuries such as cuts and scrapes or impalement and disfigurement on the extreme side. Without proper PPE, it can lead to more patients than there originally were on scene.”
The grant was one of 67 that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The grants total more than $1.2 million.
“We are committed to helping organizations such as Hawkins County Rescue Squad continue their lifesaving work within local communities,“ said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters. “We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Hawkins County is safer for everyone, including first responders.”
Hawkins County Rescue Squad would like to say a very special thank you to Hawkins County educator Christy Waye for her assistance with the grant application process and the members that assisted with the process as well.