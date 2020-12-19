CHURCH HILL — Two Church Hill residents reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office this week that they had been the victims of attempted computer scams.
Fortunately, the 68-year-old woman who lives on Bright Road and the 73-year-old woman who lives on Catawba Drive both realized something wasn’t right and put a stop to any financial transactions on their bank accounts.
On Monday, the 73-year-old told Deputy Casey Carter she received an email stating that she had received Norton virus protection on her laptop for $289.99.
The woman stated that she hadn’t purchased the virus protection and tried to call the company. She then received a call from someone stating they would refund the money and “began messing with her bank accounts,” after which she was notified there was a $500 deposit pending.
What usually happens next is the scammer asks the would-be victim to pay the difference between what is owed and what was supposedly deposited in her account, usually by purchasing gift cards and relaying the numbers to the con artist. Later the victim discovers that the pending deposit is bogus.
In this case, however, the woman notified her bank that she hadn’t approved the purchase or the transaction.
On Monday, Carter also spoke with the 68-year-old woman who stated she had contacted “Tech Support” to fix her laptop that had frozen up. The cost was $300 to fix the computer, but later the company called and stated that it made a mistake and needed to refund her money.
Tech Support then supposedly stated it had accidentally added $10,000 to her account, and tried to remove $9,000. The woman said at that point she didn’t want Tech Support messing with her account any more, at which time Tech Support became irritated with her.
The woman said she then called her bank and blocked any of her money being transferred out.
Victim says attackers ‘thought he was a snitch’
A 37-year-old Kingsport man reported to HCSO Deputy Jamie Smith that on Dec. 13 he was on Rocky Hill Lane just north of Allandale when “five guys with guns pulled him out of a car and beat him up with a metal pipe.”
The man stated he was hit on the right hand with the pipe, and $143 in cash and a necklace worth $100 were taken.
The suspects then fled in a red truck before the HCSO arrived. The victim, who was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment, stated that he believes he was targeted because the assailants “thought he was a snitch.”
Robbery suspect returned from Jefferson County
Shawn Emanuel Meeks, 28, of Newport, was transferred to the Hawkins County Jail from the Jefferson County Jail on Dec. 11 on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 stemming from an incident that occurred on March 20 in Church Hill.
On that date the victim told CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby that Meeks, her former boyfriend, had entered her residence on Old Stage Road uninvited. When she confronted Meeks he allegedly shoved her to the floor and took her wallet, cell phone and car keys.
Meeks then left in her 2005 Altima that had been parked in the driveway. He later contacted her and told her where she could retrieve her car in Newport, but she never recovered her wallet or phone.
Taco miscue leads to meth, PI charges
Sarah Alice Testerman, 42, 2013 Brown Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with public intoxication, meth possession and introduction of contraband into a penal institution after Rogersville police responded to Taco Bell on a complaint of a woman disrupting employees and customers.
RPD Officer Andy Banks stated in his report that he observed Testerman talking to herself and moving uncontrollably while pouring taco sauce on her food while it was still in the wrapper. Testerman then allegedly admitted to taking meth and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
As Testerman was being booked into jail, a baggie containing 0.26 grams of meth was located in her bra. Testerman was later released on $15,000 bond, but was arrested again Dec. 17 for public intoxication. She is also on probation for an August conviction for driving on a revoked license, among other traffic charges.
Burglary suspect caught on video three times
Jeremy Roy Miller, 36, 259 Timberline Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft stemming from auto burglaries that occurred at Christian-Sells Funeral Home June and twice at the Hawkins County Gas Utility in August.
RPD Detective Travis Fields stated in his report that on June 9 a man reported two “Straight Talk” sim cards were taken from his vehicle at the funeral home. Field stated that he recognized Miller commit the crime on video surveillance, and Miller later admitted he was the culprit.
On Aug. 5, the RPD responded to an auto burglary complaint at Hawkins Gas on Park Boulevard where a ratchet set was taken from a work truck. There was a second work truck burglary at Hawkins Gas on Aug. 10, at which time several power tools were taken. In both cases Miller was identified by video surveillance.
Pot, pills seized after trash flies out of pickup bed
Mikkah Tenille Davidson, 26, 130 Ford Lane, Church Hill, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of legend drugs, registration violation, no insurance and no driver’s license as a result of a traffic stop initiated after trash was observed flying out of the bed of a pickup traveling on Highway 11-W.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins then reportedly observed the license place had the month and the last letter scratched off. Upon conducting the traffic stop Hutchins reportedly smelled marijuana and received permission to search the truck.
Hutchins allegedly located a joint and a sandwich baggy containing 30 white pills believed to be Gabapentin. The registration was also determined to have expired last January.