ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at her boyfriend, who then fled to a neighbor’s yard and hid in an outdoor doll house.
On the afternoon of Oct. 2, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired at 362 Carters Valley Road. Upon his arrival, Hutchins spoke to Delina Whited, 32, of that address, who was reportedly crying and upset, but stated no one was there aside from her and her three children, who were shooting fireworks from the back porch.
A witness told Hutchins that a man in a gray shirt ran from the back yard and was hiding in a neighbor’s back yard doll house. Hutchins reportedly located the man, Bradley Guy, 36, of Rogersville, who was lying in the doll house “with several syringes”.
Guy told Hutchins he and Whited had been arguing in her residence and he went to the back yard to get away. Guy said Whited followed him outside with a gun in her hand and pointed it at him. Guy said he told Whited to shoot him, and turned and walked away, at which time she fired the gun. He then ran and hid in the doll house.
A neighbor told Hutchins he heard Guy tell Whited to shoot him, and then heard the gunshot. A 9 mm Glock was located under Whited’s mattress. Whited later stated she shot at Guy because she wanted him to leave.
Whited was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Monday on charges including aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, resisting arrest and filing a false report. She was released from jail on $2,000 bond and will be back in Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
Overdose patient allegedly bit Hawkins EMS responder
An arrest warrant for assault was issued on Oct. 7 against Timothy Crabtree, 53, 2837 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, after Crabtree allegedly attacked and bit Hawkins County EMS paramedic David Benton.
Benton told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit his ambulance responded to a complaint of a possible seizure at that address, where he located Crabtree lying in bed. When Benton announced himself to Crabtree, however, Crabtree allegedly “sat up and began swinging at him”.
Benton was able to take Crabtree to the floor in self defense, but at one point Crabtree allegedly bit Benton on the thumb, drawing blood.
Crabtree had to be restrained and transported to the hospital. Benton stated that Crabtree was suffering an overdose of some type of narcotic. As of Friday, the assault warrant hadn’t been served on Crabtree.
Driver allegedly threatened woman, her children with knife
Ryan Michael Stroop, 32, 104 Wood Lane, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license fourth offense, meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly attempted to change seats with his passenger during a traffic stop for speeding.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Deputy Hutchins initiated a traffic stop for speeding on 11-W in Surgoinsville when the vehicle pulled into the Quick Stop market parking lot. The driver, later identified as Stroop, reportedly got out of the vehicle, walked around the vehicle and got into he passenger seat, while the female passenger slid over into the driver’s seat.
The female passenger stated that when the patrol car got behind them, Stroop pulled out a knife and stated that if she didn’t switch seats with him Stroop would kill her and her children. Upon being searched, Stroop was allegedly found to be in possession of two baggies of meth, several syringes, cut straws and a large knife.
School burglars caught on video surveillance
Keplar Elementary School Principal Sandy Williams reported to HCSO Deputy Raymond Owen that a burglary had taken place at the school which was caught on video surveillance at 5:22 a.m. on Saturday.
The video reportedly showed two teenage boys enter the school at 1914 Burem Road by breaking the glass out of an end door. The two boys then walked about halfway up the hall and then turned and exited the building.
Video surveillance reportedly showed the boys were driving a late model Chevy van and Williams told the HCSO she believes the owners live on Opossum Hollow Road.
Baggy of meth hidden in suspects’ ice cream
Victor Keith Arnold, 47, 2013 Brown Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with meth possession after a baggy of meth was allegedly found hidden in a cup of “McFlurry” caramel ice cream during a traffic stop.
Shortly after 3 a.m., Deputy Dustin Winter initiated a traffic stop on Arnold and his passenger, Amber Elissa Taylor, 32, same address, for failing to stop at a clearly marked stop line on Sneedville Pike. Winter stated in his report he was given permission to search the couple and their car, during which time he used a spoon to stir a cup of ice cream located in the passenger seat.
A baggy located in the ice cream reportedly contained .75 grams of meth. Arnold reportedly stated the meth was his. Taylor was arrested as well due to having a failure to appear warrant pending in Sullivan County.