Hawkins County Commission

The Hawkins County Commission met on Monday and passed the 2022-23 budget with a $1.8 million deficit. The budget includes a 15-cent property tax increase and a 9% raise for county employees.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to raise the property tax rate by 15 cents and offer a cost-of-living adjustment at the rate of inflation, which is 9%, to all county employees.

Commissioners made the decision as they approved the 2022-23 budget at its Monday meeting.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Anyone interested in reviewing the budget can go online to hawkinscountyclerk.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video