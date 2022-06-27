ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission discussed several issues surrounding the second draft of the 2022-23 budget, including the schools budget, revenues and county services.
Schools budget
Representatives of the Hawkins County School System presented its budget to the Budget Committee at its meeting on Tuesday and met again on Wednesday to continue discussions.
The Hawkins County Board of Education passed its 2022-2023 budget at its meeting on June 16 with an approximately $7 million deficit. However, school officials explained to the Budget Committee that it looks worse on paper because they overestimate expenditures and underestimate revenue.
Eric Buchanan, director of accounts and budgets for the mayor’s office, said he felt that raising the schools’ maintenance of effort would help them out.
“(The school) can’t manipulate its maintenance of effort when that revenue goes up, then the maintenance of effort goes up; however, I feel it’s fallen too far behind,” Buchanan said. “Therefore, on paper, this budget is worse than what it actually is. So if this commission was interested in it, you can grant her the permission to adjust that revenue, which will increase maintenance of effort.”
Maintenance of effort is a total of the tax revenues schools receive from the county, like property tax and sales tax. They cannot increase these revenues themselves.
According to Buchanan, last year, the county received $5.7 million in local option sales tax and is estimated to receive $6.2 million in 2022. Schools currently receive $4.4 million of the local option sales tax revenue.
The commission passed a motion to raise the school system’s local option sales tax revenue from $4.4 million to $5.4 million. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said $1 million is the cost of the state’s mandated teacher raises for the system.
The committee also discussed the school’s transportation fund. Buchanan said if it gets too low, they may need to start taking out loans.
“The transportation fund balance has been declining,” Buchanan said. “It declined in 2021, and it declined again in 2021-2022 on an estimate; hopefully, when that finalizes, it won’t be as bad as it’s showing now. Then, of course, this year has a very bad projection. That fund is finishing with a balance of $9,977, which is substantially too low. I know this is a worst-case scenario. A lot of times, they don’t fully expend this money, but what you’re gonna see on the budget when the fund balance starts to get this low is you’re gonna see us borrow money, and that is a waste of money. It costs money to borrow money.”
Hixson talked with the committee about the new propane the buses will start trying out next year, which may help the issues.
The Budget Committee rejected the budget so the BOE can approve the changes to the maintenance of effort revenue. The BOE will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss this budget.
Revenue
The second draft of the budget has an approximately $3 million deficit. The committee discussed revenue sources and how they could fund the budget.
“Every year, it costs more to provide the same services as the previous year, and then we’ve added things this year, good things, things that I agree with and support, but they all cost money,” Buchanan said.
District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach said the commission needs to look at revenue or it will have to pull from the fund balance.
“I’ve been harping on this for a long time. If we keep spending the way we are spending and not looking at other revenue, we’re gonna start pulling from our fund balance,” Roach said. “We’re gonna have the year 2017 all over again. If we keep spending money like this without trying to figure out a way to fund it, you are kicking the can down the road.”
Roach said last year the budget only came out in the green because of the Baby Doe lawsuit.
“We received money from the Baby Doe lawsuit, and had we not received that money, our fund balance would have decreased,” Roach said. “We would have pulled from our savings account, and I don’t know how y’all run your house, but I’d rather not try to pay my bills every month by pulling out of my savings account because eventually, your savings account will be gone. The only reason we were able to come out ahead in the fund balance this year is because of money we did not plan for. We were lucky.”
Roach said it is not good to pull from the fund balance.
“We typically do pass a deficit budget, and rarely do we ever actually pull from the fund balance because our office holders are responsible and our property taxes come in higher than projected,” Roach said. “I believe, and I hate going on feeling, but I believe if we can alleviate a million-dollar deficit, we’re not going to pull from our fund balance, which if we don’t alleviate a million dollars, we will, and we will inevitably have to do something later. It’s like I was told one time; everything is well and good at your house when you live paycheck to paycheck until your refrigerator goes out, and I’m waiting on a refrigerator to go out in Hawkins County, there’s gonna come a time we’re gonna need that fund balance.”
Roach said the Budget Committee is facing a tough choice when it comes to balancing the budget.
“The fact is that we have a responsibility to provide services to our community,” Roach said. “We have told our community we can give you X number of services, and we are committing fraud to our community by saying we can provide these services at this cost when in fact we cannot provide those services at that cost. We’re not telling the truth. So, folks, if we’re going to pass a budget that’s balanced, we either need to look at finding new sources of revenue, which hurts, or we need to look at cutting services, which hurts. I’m not OK passing a budget that I know that we’re going to continue to pull out of fund balance until we have 2017- 2018; when that $40 wheel tax passed, it was awful. So we can plan in small increments now, or we can pass the buck off to the next commission.”
Roach proposed a motion to raise the property tax rate by 8 cents, which would generate approximately $1 million in additional revenue, but it didn’t pass. Three commissioners voted yes, and three voted no.
The current property tax rate is 2.1677% and hasn’t been raised since around 2011. The proposed increase would have resulted in an additional $1.67 per month for someone with a $100,000 home.
District 6 Commissioner Nancy Barker said if commissioners choose not to raise taxes, the county may not be able to provide needed services.
“I don’t wanna be a citizen sitting there that needs a police officer and can’t have one,” Barker said. “I don’t wanna be a citizen sitting there and just calling 911 and can’t get through when I’ve got a dire emergency. So we’re either gonna have to fund those things and do that, or we’re gonna have to say, ‘OK, we’re not gonna raise your taxes, but you’re not gonna have any services.’ ”
Incoming Commissioner Josh Gilliam said it is irresponsible to pass this budget.
“So if you’re going to pass this budget as written, it will be financially irresponsible not to fund it,” Gilliam said. “I think that’s very clear, and maybe it might be it will put off the tax increase from this commission right now. And it might play well politically for a year, but it would not be fiscally responsible to do that. I think there’s just a fair point to make because these are not capital projects that you’re passing; these are ongoing expenses that are only going to grow with the cost-of-living adjustments that are in (the budget). So I do not think as a constituent, and as an incoming commissioner, I would not think about passing this budget without some sort of funding behind it would be responsible.”
The committee also talked about the possibility of cutting expenditures. Buchanan said this could also result in a negative reaction.
“Discretionary spending is one of the first places you can cut, but you’re gonna get a negative pushback for cutting fire departments just like you’re getting a negative pushback for having to raise taxes,” Buchanan said.
Roach said the idea of passing the budget as is makes him sick.
“I don’t want to take any money away from any of our fire departments,” Roach said. “I love them. They do a great job, but if we have to do that, I’ll walk out here sick today. The thing is, I’m gonna walk out here sick anyway because we’re getting ready to pass a budget that we’re going to use fund balance for. We teach our kids to be responsible in how they spend money, and as county government, we just spend money like crazy, and we don’t fund it. So I don’t feel good about what’s happened today.”
The committee will meet again on July 1 to discuss the budget and how to fund it.