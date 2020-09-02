ROGERSVILLE – A Hawkins County woman was served Wednesday with a sealed Grand Jury indictment warrant charging her with aggravated child abuse stemming from the July 15, 2019 death of her eight month old son.
According to the Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment, the death of the infant, Malcom Xavier Smith, was attributed to injuries suffered on or about June 26-30, 2019.
The Tennessee Department of Children's Services initiated the investigation in the child's injuries on July 1, 2019 as “possible shaken baby syndrome”.
As of Wednesday Jennifer Elise Smith, 33, 1016 Locust Street, Rogersville was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond.
According to a Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report filed by Deputy Jesse Williams, Department of Children's Services investigator Jessica Wilder reported to the HCSO on July 1, 2019 that she had received a report on 8-month-old Malcom Xavier Smith.
Wilder reported to the HCSO that the baby was taken to the hospital on June 30, and “is on a feeding tube, possible shaken baby syndrome.”
The July 1, 2019 report further stated that the child was at Children's Hospital in Knoxville. Malcom Xavier Smith died at that hospital on July 15, 2019.
Jennifer Smith is charged is a Class A felony under Tennessee's Haley's Law Aggravated child abuse definitions. She faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.
A sealed indictment handed down by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on Aug. 17 states that Jennifer Smith “is criminally responsible as a party or principal by knowingly abusing or neglecting a child under 8 years of age, Malcom Xavier Smith, so as to adversely affect the child's health and welfare in such a manner that resulted in serious bodily injury.
No other information was available about the case, although HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Times News a press release is expected to be released on Thursday.
Smith is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 9.
Other Aug. 17 sealed indictments that have been served include:
Jon Phillip Gardner, 41, 330 Webster Valley Road, Rogersville, for two counts of Class E felony tax evasion. Gardner is accused of falsifying the amount paid for a 2013 Ranger boat on March 27, 2017, and a 2012 Polaris ATV on July 31, 2017 while filing for vehicle registration in the Hawkins County Clerk's office, resulting in a reduction in the amount of sales tax he had to pay in excess of $500 in both cases.
Kevin Martin Carico, 46, 1268 Burlington road, Church Hill for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault for allegedly holding his wife against her will on July 4, and threatening her with a knife.
Rhonda Evelyn Simpson, 35, 319 E. Sullivan Street, Church Hill, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Oxycodone with intent to deliver, possession of morphine with intent to deliver, possession of Buprenorphine with intent to deliver, possession of Alprazolam with intent to deliver, possession of Gabapentin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Simpson was arrested with her co-defendent, Glenn Adam Hilliard, 36, Kingsport, at a residence on Bay Street Mount Carmel on April 29, 2019 allegedly in possession of a large quantity and variety of narcotics that had a reported street value in excess of $130,000. Hilliard was indicted on the same charges.